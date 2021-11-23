J. Michael Straczynski to Pen Pilot for "John Matherson" Novels Adapt

It would appear that J. Michael Straczynski is looking to make a run at the title for the busiest creative geek running in pop culture right now. Following on the heels of the news that the screenwriter was crafting a major reboot of Babylon 5 for The CW, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Straczynski is attached to pen the pilot for an adaptation of William Forstchen's bestselling "John Matherson Trilogy" (One Second After, One Year After & The Final Day). With MPI Original Films set to co-produce alongside Vince Gerardis' Startling Inc. (Game of Thrones), the project has tapped MPI's Rob Pfaltzgraff and Stacey Parks & Startling's Matt Kennedy to executive produce. Now here's a look at the official overview of the three-book series:

In the span of a single second, the United States is plunged into darkness as an Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) wipes out all electricity. Trains, planes, cars, phones, computers, power plants, electronics & electrical equipment—all come to a screeching halt. The country is in chaos, and everyone wants to know why. Whatever the cause, looting, food riots, and global insurrection are the order of the day. The New Dark Ages are suddenly upon us in this series exploring the potential aftermath of a very real threat. In the first novel One Second After, college professor & former military officer John Matherson struggles to save his family and his small North Carolina mountain town after America loses a war in one second, a war that will send the country back to the Dark Ages.

"MPI Original Films is excited to partner with Startling Inc. and J. Michael Straczynski to bring William Forstchen's post-apocalyptic thriller to life," said MPI president Rob Pfaltzgraff. "The series not only paints an alarming picture of the dramatic and immediate effect of an EMP but demonstrates how society can overcome immense adversity through self-reliance, personal sacrifice, hard work, and cooperation." Startling's Matt Kennedy added, "We are thrilled to be working with MPI on bringing Bill Forstchen's sensational and highly entertaining cautionary tale to the screen."