Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: lucasfilm, skeleton crew, star wars, The Mandalorian

Skeleton Crew "Really Adventurous"; Kerry Condon Praises Directors

Kerry Condon offered insight into what we can expect from Lucasfilm's Skeleton Crew and what it was like filming the "Star Wars" series.

Article Summary Kerry Condon shares her excitement for the playful and adventurous 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.

The series boasts a diverse group of directors, including the Daniels and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau emphasizes diverse storytelling within the 'Mandalorian' universe and 'Star Wars'.

'Skeleton Crew' aligns with 'Star Wars' aesthetics while exploring various genres and tones.

Okay, we admit it. When it comes to "Star Wars," most of our coverage lately has been on "The Acolyte," the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film, and the animated pathology series Tales of the Empire. It's been a while since we checked in on how things are looking with Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Jude Law-starring Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – set to hit streaming screens later this year. But that's about to change thanks to Kerry Condon, who discussed the series during an interview with Variety in support of her film In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

"It's so great. I don't even have kids, but I'd pay to see this. I loved it. I loved being on it. There was something about it that was so innocent and playful and lovely. People say don't work with kids or animals, but I don't know about that. And also, when children are good actors, they're kind of out-of-this-world good. So, watching some of the kids' scenes – it was amazing. Jude Law's in it, and I've worked with him before," Condon shared, offering some insight into what is sounding like a much more adventurous romp than we've seen in the past – consistent with how the series was initially described as being "The Goonies" set in the "Star Wars" universe. "But it's really adventurous and they got such great directors for each episode – the Daniels, Bruce Dallas Howard, Lee Isaac Cheung, David Lowery. It was a pretty amazing group. And, of course, Jon Watts, who created the whole thing."

What Skeleton Crew, The Clone Wars Share In Common & More

In the following highlights from EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast from May 2023, Favreau discussed how the series fits in the overall "Mandalorian" universe – and how the "Star Wars" universe is well-served by shows with different tones and styles as long as they stay true to core aspects of the franchise:

For Favreau, It's All About Establishing "Different Tones" for Each Series: "One of the things we really like about what the shows that we've been working on have turned into is that the tone of each episode — and in certain cases each series — really reflects the storyteller of the filmmaker. So in 'The Mandalorian', you could have many different tones. Even though the writing is consistent across them, different filmmakers will bring different perspectives. And so each episode hopefully feels different, though they should sit alongside one another. With 'Skeleton Crew,' I would go even further there because it's Watts and Ford and a whole array of wonderful directors — some have worked with us before, some who haven't. And so each episode has its own feel to it."

Favreau on What "Skeleton Crew" Needing to "Feel Like 'Star Wars'" Means to Him: "When people think of Star Wars as a genre, it really is a number of subgenres within the Star Wars genre. Because those were [George Lucas'] influences, so it could feel like a Western, it could feel like a World War II film, it could feel like a samurai film. And so you could push limits."

For Favreau, Dave Filoni's "The Clone Wars" Is a Perfect Example: "Especially on 'The Clone Wars,' they deviated into many different [genres] — to thrillers and to noir and different types of adventures and different tones. So that's what's keeping us engaged and why I'm continuing my collaboration here, is because it's never like you're just doing one thing. There's always room."

While "Skeleton Crew" & "The Mandalorian" Are Different, Favreau Sees Them Similar in One Key Way: "As long as you adhere to a certain aesthetic, and we all agree that it feels like it's Star Wars, there's a lot of room for how you can move around. It's interesting, too, as you see at the [Star Wars Celebration] panel and these great trailers, how different they all are. But they all sit together. You would never group them together, but thanks to the world that George created, they all feel like they share a common underlying aesthetic."

Stemming from director Jon Watts & writer Chris Ford, with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni executive producing, the series features episodes directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, The Daniels, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. In addition, Law is joined in the cast by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!