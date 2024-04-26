Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, x-men

Bow Before Apocalypse with Diamond Select Toys Newest X-Men Statue

Diamond Select Toys is back with an impressive assortment of new statues including the return of a popular X-Men villain

Article Summary Apocalypse Premier Collection Statue by Diamond Select releases in Feb 2025.

Limited to 1,000 pieces, the 12" tall resin statue features the iconic villain.

First seen in X-Factor #6, Apocalypse is a foundational X-Men adversary.

Priced at $229, with a numbered certificate of authenticity included.

Get ready to bring the survival of the fittest to your collection as Diamond Select Toys debuts their latest Marvel Comics statue. Apocalypse, also known as En Sabah Nur, is back and getting a gorgeous Premier Collection Statue. Apocalypse is a major supervillain inside the world of Marvel Comics, mainly appearing as an enemy of the X-Men. He was created by writer Louise Simonson and artist Jackson Guice back in 1986, with his first full appearance in X-Factor #6. Born in ancient Egypt, Apocalypse is one of the world's first mutants, who has a deadly array of mutant abilities powers, with superhuman strength, telepathy, shape-shifting, and much more.

Diamond has captured the fury and power of this infamous mutant with a brand new statue that comes in at 12" tall and will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. Featured in a classic outfit seen in the X-Men comics, Apocalypse is packed with detail and ready to conquer. Known for his belief in the survival of the fittest, En Sabah Nur will surely seek to usher in a new era of mutants in your X-Men collection. The Limited Edition Marvel Premier Collection Apocalypse is priced at $229, he is set for a February 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live online and at your Local Comic Book Store.

X-Men Apocalypse Premier Collection Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! All hail The First One! Apocalypse, a.k.a. En Sabah Nur, the first mutant, arrives in the Premier Collection statue line with sword in hand, looking to conquer. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, this 1/7 scale resin statue brandishes a scimitar in one hand and raises the other in a threatening manner and is a menacing addition to your X-Men collection. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Victor Hugo Sousa!"

