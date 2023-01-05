Jackass: Bam Margera Opens Up to Steve-O About Being Pronounced Dead

MTV's Jackass co-founders & longtime friends Bam Margera and Steve-O had a chance to reunite during the latest edition of Steve-O's podcast, Wild Ride. As you can imagine, the two would have a ton to talk about, considering the roads that they've traveled together and the highs & lows they've both experienced. Hell, they could do two shows just on the MTV years alone. But the podcast also addresses a literally sobering and near-fatal moment from back in December 2022. That's when the news hit that Margera was hospitalized and on a ventilator from complications from pneumonia. But now, Margera has revealed that he was battling much more than pneumonia during the time he was admitted to the hospital.

"Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8," Margera shared with Steve-O in the episode below. "I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy [that] it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," he added, confirming what would be five seizures to go along with the pneumonia that his body was battling. "I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple [of] hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader's dick."

Though both appeared in the first three Jackass feature films, Margera and the filmmakers parted ways on the fourth film after Margera reportedly broke the sobriety clause in his contract. Margera would look to settle the matter in court, filing a lawsuit against Paramount and Jackass lead Johnny Knoxville over his claim that they "coerced" him into signing the film's "wellness agreement" while still in rehab. In addition, Margera's suit claims that he was fired after a positive test for Adderall, a drug that he apparently had a prescription for (with Margera's lawsuit eventually settled out of court).