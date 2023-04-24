Jackass Star Bam Margera Focus of PA State Police Arrest Warrant An arrest warrant has been issued for Jackass' Bam Margera by the Pennsylvania State Police in response to an alleged physical confrontation.

After some positive signs from the Jackass star at the beginning of the year, an arrest warrant has been issued on Bam Margera by the Pennsylvania State Police in response to an alleged physical confrontation. According to the Pennsylvania police, state troopers responded to a disturbance call in Pocopson Township on Sunday. Reportedly, Margera was involved in a physical altercation with an individual who suffered minor injuries – but complicating the matter is that Margera fled the scene into "a wooded area" prior to law enforcement arriving.

The 43-year-old entertainer is looking at one charge of simple assault, one charge of harassment & four charges of terroristic threats "with intention to terrorize another." The arrest warrant comes nearly a month after Margera was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in San Diego (though it's unknown if charges have been or will be filed) and arrested in Burbank for public intoxication.

Margera and Steve-O had a chance to reunite during an episode of Steve-O's podcast, Wild Ride, at the beginning of the year. As you can imagine, the two had a ton to talk about, considering the roads that they've traveled together and the highs & lows they've both experienced. Hell, they could do two shows just on the MTV years alone. But the podcast also addressed a literally sobering and near-fatal moment from back in December 2022. That's when the news hit that Margera was hospitalized and on a ventilator from complications from pneumonia. But Margera revealed that he was battling much more than pneumonia during the time he was admitted to the hospital.

"Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8," Margera shared with Steve-O during the episode. "I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy [that] it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," he added, confirming what would be five seizures to go along with the pneumonia that his body was battling. "I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple [of] hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader's dick."

Though both appeared in the first three Jackass feature films, Margera and Steve-O & filmmakers parted ways on the fourth film after Margera reportedly broke the sobriety clause in his contract. Margera would look to settle the matter in court, filing a lawsuit against Paramount and Jackass lead Johnny Knoxville over his claim that they "coerced" him into signing the film's "wellness agreement" while still in rehab. In addition, Margera's suit claims that he was fired after a positive test for Adderall, a drug that he apparently had a prescription for (with Margera's lawsuit eventually settled out of court).