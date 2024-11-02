Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: jason kelce, opinion, tavis kelce, taylor swift

Jason Kelce Trashes Fan Phone After Gay Slur Aimed at Travis/Swift

Jason Kelce apparently trashed a fan's phone after a homophobic slur was aimed at Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

When some people think of crossroads, they think of American blues artist Robert Johnson and the Western folk myth of it being a place where The Devil can be summoned to make a deal. For others, the crossroads represents that place where desire meets despair – a foundational theme for generations of crime noir stories. In the day and age of social media, the crossroads has taken on yet another meaning. It's now become that place where "F**k Around" and "Find Out" meet – where some folks get a brutal "reality check" reminder that actions sometimes come with reactions. Apparently, a troll learned that the hard way earlier today when they decided to throw a homophobic slur at ex-NFL star and ESPN analyst Jason Kelce that was directed at his brother, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and Travis's relationship with singer/songwriter Taylor Swift.

The day started well enough for Jason, who was rightfully humiliated after attempting to kick field goals during Pat McAfee's segment on ESPN's College Game Day (which was broadcast from Penn State). The two missed attempts came after Jason Kelce had previously called out kickers in the NFL and their importance to the team. But it was after the show, as Jason Kelce was making his way to Penn State's stadium for its game against Ohio State, that the real life began going down. According to video footage and social media posts, Jason Kelce is seen interacting with fans and posing for pictures with fans as he makes his way to the stadium. At one point, a male voice can be heard shouting to Jason Kelce, "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?" with the individual using a hateful homophobic slur. Though initially continuing to walk, the video appears to show Jason Kelce turning around and grabbing a fan's phone, slamming it to the ground before picking it back up and walking away. Here's a look at a video of the incident, shared on social media by Pop Crave:

Jason Kelce slams a guy's phone on the ground after he shouted "How does it feel that your brother's a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?" at him. pic.twitter.com/r13A1Dfqfm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

