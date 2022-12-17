Jenna Ortega on Her Wednesday Dance Backstory; Learning It Went Viral

So it's safe to say that Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday has been having a pretty good run of things lately. After breaking 1 billion hours viewed in record-breaking time, there are already rumblings that writers and filming locations are already being looked at for a second season. If you were compiling a list of reasons why the show is such a huge success, Wednesday's sweet moves at the Rave'N Dance would have to be in the conversation to be at the top. Having Lady Gaga as a fan doesn't hurt the argument. Now, Ortega is setting the record straight on how the scene came to life during a visit with NBC's The Tonight Show.

Beginning at the 2: 00 mark, Ortega explains how Burton trusted her to choreograph her dance for the scene, how she gave herself a "crash course" two days before filming (with Siouxsie and the Banshees, for example), who she watched & listened to for inspiration, and when she learned that the dance had gone viral:

Wednesday Creators Millar & Gough Discuss Season 2 & Beyond

Millar & Gough shared some thoughts, concepts & ideas they have for "The Addams Family" spinoff for a second season (and beyond) with Variety should the order come down from the streamer- here are some of the highlights.

Would It Be Safe to Assume That Tyler (Hunter Doohan) Would Return? Gough: "Yeah. Absolutely. He's out there. That's what we wanted to convey."

Millar & Gough Have Plans for Season 2… and Beyond: Millar: "For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that, hopefully, the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

Don't Expect Wednesday to Be Possessed by a "Smart Phone" Demon in Season 2… But Thing? Millar: "I think our idea is that she throws the phone out the window in the next beat. I just don't think she ever got to use a phone. I think she's maybe vaguely tempted or amused by it. But then she's going to reject it." / Gough: "Thing basically takes the phone. He'll become a TikTok star in Season 2."