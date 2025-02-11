Posted in: Amazon Studios, Fox, NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: Drake, Jensen Ackles, kendrick lamar

Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Caught Up in the "Kendrick/Drake Rabbit Hole"

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, Countdown) had a confession to make - he's caught up in the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef, too.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles gets caught in Kendrick Lamar and Drake's music feud following the Super Bowl.

Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show spotlighted the epic diss track "Not Like Us."

Ackles shares his obsession with the beef, one that millions share.

Ackles shared his thoughts on social media earlier today.

Between the upcoming fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising, Prime Video and Derek Haas' action thriller Countdown, and anything and everything having to do with Jared Padalecki and Supernatural, we cover a lot of what Jensen Ackles has going on. But every now and then, something pops up that doesn't check the normal boxes – those cool moments when the pop culture universe crosses over. We had an example of that earlier today, with Ackles taking to Instagram to admit that he's as obsessed with the Kendrick Lamar/Drake feud as we are – and millions of others.

Just to be clear? Our obsession began when Lamar was named the Super Bowl LIX halftime headliner, and that involved doing a lot of homework to catch up – and it's a lot. We suggest doing the research on your own – especially considering one of the two has shown to be a bit "sue-happy" lately. For the sake of this update, what you need to know is that "Not Like Us" is "The Ultimate Diss Track" because it was creatively brilliant and more hard-hitting than a sledgehammer on fire. Making the track even more impactful was how universally embraced the song became – even earning Lamar five Grammy Awards. But in terms of hitting back at Drake, the final shovel of dirt doesn't get much bigger than being able to perform the track on one of the largest global stages – the Super Bowl – and having the entire stadium (and a lot of folks at home) joining in. So we can respect where Ackles was coming from…

"Two days after the Super Bowl, and I'm so far down the Kendrick/Drake rabbit hole….I can't see straight," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post, which included an image of Ackles with headphones on as Lamar's "Not Like Us" is playing. "Anybody else down here??? 🤔" Here's a look:

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar Delivers

Joined by SZA and kicking things off with Samuel L. Jackson as an "Uncle Sam" who continually lectured Lamar on confirming and playing the fame, that was the last thing we got from the artist. Over the course of the approximately 13-minute lyrical onslaught, viewers were treated to a storytelling approach to hits like "squabble up," "HUMBLE.," "GNX," and "tv off," and more – and was joined by SZA "luther" and "All the Stars." But the big question of the night was if we would hear "Not Like Us" in light of Drake threatening legal action. "I want to play their favorite song, but you know they love to sue," Lamar says at one point – only to be joined by DJ Mustard for a searing rendition of the diss track that had the stadium intoxicated.

Here's a look at Jackson's "Uncle Sam" introducing Lamar at the start of the halftime show, followed by some highlights (we'll add the full video if/when it goes live):

Yes, that was an appearance by the amazing Serena Williams (IYKYK), followed by a message from Williams:

Serena Williams makes an appearance during Kenrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/7LvAe1WPJe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

DJ Mustard joins Kendrick Lamar on the field to perform 'TV Off' at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/1OPyCDmtQt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Countdown: Jensen Ackles on How Series Happened, Derek Haas

"In the wake of 'The Boys,' I signed a deal with Amazon. They wanted to develop something with me in mind, so I had a few meetings with different writers and different kinds of takes for shows," Ackles shared regarding how the series came to be during a recent weekend event. "When I met Derek Haas, who created 'Countdown' and has written all 13 scripts, I just clicked with him immediately. He and I actually grew up in the same town; we went to neighboring high schools, so we had a lot in common right off the bat. But he's just a really great storyteller, and he comes from a long line of writing really kind of intense stuff. And so the character that he created, I just felt like I could tell that story in the world that he was also creating. That led to more meetings, and then that led to some outlines. I got to read the first script, and I just really liked where it was going. I liked the kind of world that he was setting it in, and I got excited about it," he added.

Along with being able to connect with the showrunner, the show's universe, and his character, Ackles also appreciated being in on the project at an early stage. "I was fortunate enough to be in a position to do that and be there from the beginning, the genesis of it all, 'cause that's not normal," Ackles explained. "For most actors, everything is kind of already cooked, and then they come in – they get cast in a role that's already happening. I was kind of – not involved creatively, but I was already on the train from the beginning in the station, so that was nice." As for what viewers can expect from Countdown? "There are some twists and turns with this show; there are some big reveals, so to speak. So I'm excited for you guys. I'm excited to get it done – we're about halfway done with the season right now. I think they're shooting for June, probably – release next summer, and I'm excited to see what you guys think and to see it once it's on its feet."

Prime Video's Countdown kicks off following a suspicious murder in broad daylight, which leads to LAPD officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) being recruited to join a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement to investigate. But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus, the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions. The cast includes Ackles, Eric Dane (Euphoria), Jessica Camacho (S.W.A.T.), Violett Bean (Death and Other Details, God Friended Me), Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, MaXXXine), and Elliot Knight (The Boys, Life Sentence).

For Haas, Countdown is the first project stemming from his overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios following his departure from Wolf Entertainment. After joining The Boys during its third season, Ackles signed a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios for Chaos Machine Productions – his company with his wife, Danneel Ackles. Along with having created the series, Haas will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

