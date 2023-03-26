Jeremy Renner Walking with Anti-Gravity Treadmill in New Rehab Video In an update on his physical rehabilitation, Jeremy Renner shared a video of himself walking with the help of an anti-gravity treadmill.

Another promising update to pass along regarding actor Jeremy Renner's continued rehabilitation from his January snow plow accident, with the actor posting a video of himself walking for the first time. In an Instagram Stories post (screencaps below), Renner can be seen doing "the walking motion" himself as the anti-gravity treadmill he's using reduces a percentage of his body weight as his legs continue to recover. "Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will," read the text on the post. The news comes as the second season of Renner's Mayor Kingstown recently wrapped its run, and Disney+ is set to drop all four episodes of Rennervations on April 12th.

And here's a look at the actual video, courtesy of Renner's Twitter account:

Jeremy Renner Shared Another Look at His Progress Last Month

With The Beatles' "Lady Madonna" playing and the text "Electric Stimulation Workout out and muscle strength" across the screen, the video that Renner posted on Instagram stories last month showed the actor in the middle of electro-therapy treatment on his leg to deal with muscle issues and pain.

And here's a look at the Instagram Stories video posted by Renner, courtesy of Jeremy Renner Net:

A Look at the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Report

We learned more details on the New Year's Day snow-related accident that left Renner in critical condition and requiring surgery back in January by way of a redacted Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by CNN via a formal public records request. Prior to the incident, Renner was using the snowcat vehicle to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow. According to the report, when the snow vehicle began to slide, Renner exited the vehicle without engaging the emergency brake. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. It was when the actor attempted to re-enter the vehicle that he was pulled under and severely injured. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed, based on our mechanical inspection, that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over," the report concluded.

The report also noted that "mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident," with the brake indicator light inside of the vehicle reportedly not functioning. At the time of the accident, a 911 call log that CNN was also able to obtain reported Renner as being "completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]" and was having "extreme [difficulty] breathing," with "the right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed." In addition, the report noted that impairment was not believed to be a factor in the incident.