Jessica Jones: Krysten Ritter on Marvel Return: "Let's Get It Going"

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) has a message for Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum about a return to the role: "Let’s do it. I’ll be ready."

It was during the red carpet for last month's Disney's D23 Brasil fan expo when Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, was asked which other members of the Netflix/Marvel universe he would like to see make the jump to the MCU for a new "season" – much like what we're seeing with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal-starring Daredevil: Born Again. After taking a second, Winderbaum seemed pretty confident with his reply: "Jessica Jones," portrayed by Krysten Ritter in her own series for three seasons (running from 2015 to 2019). Considering his title and the role he plays when it comes to Marvel Studios' television and animated projects, it would seem Winderbaum would be the one to make that happen – a point that Ritter raised when Winderbaum's response was brought to her attention during a recent press interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. "Brad Winderbaum said that? That's really exciting to hear. Isn't that the guy who makes the call?" Ritter responded, making a very valid point. Oh, and in case you were still wondering if Ritter would be interested? "Come on, Brad! Let's get it going. Let's do it. I'll be ready," Ritter added.

Jessica Jones Flashback: Krysten Ritter on Possible MCU Debut

After a reminder that Cox and D'Onofrio are returning for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum host Michael Rosenbaum asked Ritter back in April 2023 about the chances of Jessica Jones returning. "I have no idea. I hope so," responded Ritter, keeping her response to that when Rosenbaum followed up by asking Ritter if she thought that she would get the call. As Ritter references, Marvel Studios' security/spoiler team can be pretty impressive, so anything and everything would need to be on lockdown anyway. But just so there was no doubt about Ritter's interest in a return, she quickly put those to rest: "Of course, I would be there in a second. I'd have my boots and jacket on – ready to rock." From there, Rosenbaum and Ritter discussed how Ritter was the factor in Jessica Jones' physical/fashion look and how Ritter finds that to be an essential part of getting into a character. Here's a look at the full episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You YouTube Channel:

