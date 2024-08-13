Posted in: NBC, Olympics, Opinion, Peacock, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: breakdance, breakdancing, jimmy fallon, olympics, opinion, Rachel Dratch, raygun

Jimmy Fallon Brings Australian Breakdancer "Raygun" to Late-Night

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon brought out Australian Breakdancer "Raygun" to... okay, fine - it was actually SNL alum Rachel Dratch.

It's not like we're proud of ourselves. But when NBC's Saturday Night Live is between seasons and a decent chunk of late-night is just getting back into the swing of things, sometimes, we have to look to Jimmy Fallon for something funny. Of course, more often than not, we're left wanting – but not this time around. No, it wasn't anything Fallon said specifically during his The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon monologue – but it was who he had joining him on stage and who she was portraying that deserved the spotlight.

By now, we're sure you've seen the footage – and the gazillion social media posts reacting to it – of Australian breakdancer Raygun scoring exactly zero points during her "performance art" at the Paris Olympics over this past weekend. With breakdancing making its Olympics debut, many fear that Raygun's "performance" may have hurt its chances of returning in 2028 for the Los Angeles games. Personally, our feeling is that Raygun made it all about her and was willing to throw the future of breakdancing under the Olympics bus to make that happen – but that's just us.

"Breakdancing made its Olympic debut, and everyone's still talking about the competitor from Australia named Raygun," Fallon shared with the audience during his monologue, offering a look at some of Raygun's "highlights" – yop, including the bunny hop. "You have to wonder where Raygun is right now," Fallon added, offering the perfect moment for none other than SNL alum, actress, and comedian Rachel Dratch ("Debbie Downer" will always be an SNL classic) to break through the current in full-on Raygun mode to offer up some more sweet Australian moves. "Wow, Raygun! It's Raygun, everybody! I have to ask you this, how are you feeling since your performance?" Fallon asked Dratch's Raygun – but Dratch's Raygun wasn't in the mood for words. She was more willing to let her dance do the talking for her. Of course, we can debate if the real breakdancer's moves were actually a desperate cry for help or not…

