Jimmy Fallon, NBC's Tonight Show Face Toxic Workplace Allegations

Two current & 14 past late-night show staff members have raised toxic workplace allegations against Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show.

As the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes keep the late-night shows on lockdown until the AMPTP comes to its senses, NBC's The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has some much bigger issues to address. In a report from Rolling Stone that went live earlier today, 16 staff members (2 current & 14 former) have come forward with allegations of a "toxic workplace" environment at the talk show. Reported by the same writer who covered similar allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show & The Kelly Clarkson Show, the article covers a number of claims from the current and ex-staff members that included talks of "good Jimmy days" & "bad Jimmy days." The bad days could reportedly see Fallon "snap at crew members, express irritation over the smallest of things, and berate and belittle staffers out of frustration" – in some instances, in front of guests & production members. In addition, staff members allege that Fallon's alcohol use, the show having "had six different groups of leadership teams in its nine years on TV," showrunners Jamie Granet-Bederman & Nedaa Sweiss (who allegedly "bullied, intimidated, and yelled at" employees), and other factors created an overall unhealthy workplace.

"Nobody told Jimmy, 'No.' Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners. You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn't last long," claimed one ex-staff member in the piece. One example, in particular, that has been getting attention on social media reportedly involved an incident where Fallon allegedly "scolded" a crew member in charge of his cue cards in public while taping with Jerry Seinfeld. Reportedly, Seinfeld told Fallon to apologize – which Fallon allegedly did. "It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, 'You should apologize to him,' almost trying to make it a joke," another former employee claims. "It was one of the strangest moments ever, and so many people were there, so it's kind of hard to forget."

Seinfeld attempted to dial back what he referred to as an "idiotic twisting of events" in the exposé, releasing the following statement to Rolling Stone: "This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events." While not mentioning Fallon directly, NBC also responded to the piece: "We are incredibly proud of 'The Tonight Show,' and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated, and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

In addition, several "Tonight Show" producers offered positive statements about their time on the late-night talk show to ET. "I always look forward to coming into work, and it is a true work family," shared one producer. "People are people and have good and bad days, but I have to say, I can't think of any bad days or times I've had at the show." A show assistant added, "'Rolling Stone's' story completely misrepresents the atmosphere at the 'Tonight Show.' I've had an incredible time working at the show – this is a team that works together and is unendingly creative in making comedy that makes people smile. Jimmy has a great heart and a genuine goal of bringing joy to everyone." For their part, Rolling Stone added the following to its exposé to clarify who it reached out to for them to go on the record to share their perspectives:

"Rolling Stone" contacted more than 50 "Tonight Show" employees, past and present, during the reporting for this story. After reaching out to representatives for Fallon and NBC, "Rolling Stone" reached out to an additional 30 current and former staffers. While many of them praised Fallon's immense talent and comedic gifts, not a single one agreed to speak on the record or had positive things to say about working on "The Tonight Show." Nor would any of the program's nine showrunners since 2014 comment about the program's namesake on the record – they wouldn't even give statements of support, as is common in the entertainment industry.

