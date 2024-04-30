Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: indiana jones, iron studios

Adventure Awaits with Iron Studios New Indiana Jones Deluxe Statue

Iron Studios is back with an impressive assortment of new Art Scale statues including the debut of a deluxe Indiana Jones

Statue features iconic artifacts and Easter Eggs from the Temple of Doom and more.

Collectible Indiana Jones stands at 15.7” with intricate details.

Available for pre-order at $349.99, with a Q1 2025 release date.

One of the world's greatest action heroes is back as Iron Studios brings back the legendary archeologist Indiana Jones! This statue faithfully captures Indy on the hunt for his next historical find, while Iron Studios pays homage to his legacy from over the years. Coming in at 15.7" tall, Indiana Jones is depicted in runs while holding a torch with his pistol at the ready. However, below him is where the real treasure is, as it features some iconic artifacts scene across his legendary adventures.

Iron Studios was sure to fill this statue with tons of Easter Eggs like the Chachapoyan Fertility Golden Idol, the Staff of Ra, a piece of the Ark of the Covenant, and even the infamous Sankara Stones from The Temple of Doom. Of course, The Last Crusade also has some hidden elects, from the hat of Dr. Henry Jones Sr. to the mystical Holy Grail and some of its fake counterparts. A lot of Indiana Jones history is poured into this statue, and fans will surely not want to miss out on owning one for $349.99. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Studios Online Shop with a Q1 2025 release date.

"A professor of archeology, adventurer, and protagonist hero of a successful franchise composed of five feature films, games, a TV series, theme park attractions, comics, and collectibles, Dr. Henry Walton Jones, Jr., or as he is better known, Indiana Jones, works as a part-time university professor at Marshall College and is a profound connoisseur of ancient history."

"Fearless in the face of danger, Indiana, or Indy as he is called by his closest friends, explores the world in search of rare artifacts and priceless treasures, even those suspected of having mystical or magical properties. His quests often place him in dangerous situations, having to confront villains who seek to seize priceless treasures for personal gain or malicious plans of conquest and power."

