Have You Reserved Your Spider-Woman #7? Sold For $18 On eBay Already

Have You Reserved Your Spider-Woman #7? Copies Have Sold For $18 On eBay Already, Over The "First" Appearance Of The Assembled

Article Summary Spider-Woman #7 features the debut of new heroes The Assembled, fetching $18 on eBay.

Characters link to Marvel's New Champions, building hype with variant collector covers.

New team includes Moon Squire, Cadet Marvel, Hellrune, and newly unveiled Titan.

Future Spider-Woman issues will explore The Assembly’s origins and alliances.

Tomorrow sees Spider-Woman #7 by Steve Foxe and Ig Guara published by Marvel Comics. In which she "discovers that a brand-new group of young heroes have burst onto the scene!" Bleeding Cool understands that these will be linked to the New Champions variant covers from Marvel Comics last year, which introduced a bunch of new characters by way of Spider-Boy and Gwenpool, as variant covers. And now it appears that the New Champions chickens are coming home to roost. A new team called The Assembled that will feature a number of them. And as a result copies have already sold on eBay for $18. If you haven't reserved a opy with your local store, it may be quite hard to get one.

They were first glimpsed on Web Of Spider-Man #1 earlier this year, but it would be hard to call this a first appearance. A first printing goes for around cover price at $8, a second printing for $10. Then Spider-Woman #6 featured this cameo and sells for around $6.

But it is Spider-Woman #7's main cover, out tomorrow, which features her in full, up against Jessica Drew.

And that is the Captain America #2 New Champions Variant Cover as originally designed by Lucas Werneck, copies of which have recently sold for around $15. Bleeding Cool can confirm her name is Liberty.

But an upcoming cover for Spider-Woman #9 features more of them as well as Spider-Woman and Liberty.

And here they are on their original New Champions Variant Covers, Moon Knight #28, Immortal Thor #3 and Captain Marvel #1, and we can name them Moon Squire, Hellrune and Cadet Marvel.

Moon Knight #28 New Champions Variant with Moon Squire by Javier Gannon currently sells for $4, Immortal Thor New Champions Variant #3 by Toni Infante with Hellrune sells for $5, and Captain Marvel New Champions Variant #1 with Cadet Marvel by Paco Medina sells for $5. Expect them to get a boost like Liberty on Captain America #2. But that's not all.

The fellow in the lead is Titan who, while based on the Hulk, isn't one of the Hulk New Champions cover variants. It looks like he has been created for The Assembled. So we have Moon Squire, Cadet Marvel, Hellrune, Liberty and Titan, in tomorrow's Spider-Woman #7, and sales looking likely to explode.

Other New Champions characters have turned up in Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men. Who's next?

SPIDER-WOMAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240680

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ig Guara (CA) Leinil Yu

Following the shocking revelations about her son's fate, Spider-Woman has returned to her old stomping grounds of San Francisco…where she discovers that a brand-new group of young heroes have burst onto the scene! But why does Jess have a sinking feeling that there's more to these teens than meets the eye?

Rated T+In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

APR240753

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ig Guara (CA) Leinil Yu

WHO ARE "THE ASSEMBLY"?

Spider-Woman finds San Francisco full of old foes, old friends and a new super-team that could still be either. After a fight with Angar the Screamer, the origin of another new New Champions character will be revealed! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $3.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240741

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ig Guara (CA) Leinil Yu

Jess learns the truth about these new champions of The Assembly and whose side they're really on. But the shocking reveals keep piling up with the return of someone we thought was dead! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $3.99

