The Walking Dead: TOWL Not Eligible for Limited Series Emmy: Report

Report: AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira -starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live not eligible for an Emmy Award for limited series.

Earlier this month, AMC Network shared what its Emmy Awards plans were when it came to submitting Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, and Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for nomination consideration. Now, Variety is reporting that the plan to submit "The Ones Who Live" as a limited series has taken a spike to its brain – with two sources telling the entertainment news site that the series doesn't meet the criteria of having a story that's resolved by the end of its run without any major dangling storyline threads left over.

Here's an updated look at how it's shaping up for the awards season when it comes to who is being submitted for what:

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series – Lauren Cohan

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Gandja Monteiro (106)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – Eli Jorne (106)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Picture Mill

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie – Ajoy Mani, Visual Effects Producing Supervisor; Johann Kunz, Special Effects Supervisor

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series – Norman Reedus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Clémence Poésy

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series – Daniel Percival (102)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series – David Zabel & Jason Richman (102)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) – Clovis Weil (103)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) – Tomaso Fiorillo (102)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series – Shari Mead (102)

Outstanding Main Title Design – Prologue Films

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup – Greg Nicotero

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) – David Sardy (105)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie Or Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode – Joa M'changama, VFX Supervisor

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series — Andrew Lincoln

Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Danai Gurira

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — Pollyanna Mcintosh

Guest Actor in a Drama Series — Matthew Jeffers

Directing for a Drama Series — Michael Slovis (104: "What We")

Writing for a Drama Series — Danai Gurira (104: "What We")

Main Title Design – Huge Designs

Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – Ande Yung

Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) – Adrian Peng Correia (101: "Years"); Wesley Cardino (104: "What We")

Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie – Johann Kunz, SPFX Supervisor; Charlotta Forssman, VFX Supervisor

