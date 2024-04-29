Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Final Trailer Released Ahead of 3-Episode Season Finale

Check out the final official trailer for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 heading into the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction."

This is it, folks. This week marks the beginning of the end for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 – at least for this season. With the first chapter of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction" set to be unleashed, we're getting a final official trailer for the hit animated series that's less about showing and more about getting us to feel. Because we all know just how emotionally intense the past seven episodes have been – but just in case, what you're about to see will offer you a crash-course reminder. But it's the opening lines from Xavier that get the chills going.

Here's a look at the trailer that was released earlier today (and make sure to stick around for a fun moment at the end) – followed by what else you need to know about the final three episodes:

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Earlier today, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

Here's a look at DeMayo's update – followed by his reason for not including comic book issues on the list:

Finale prep recommended episodes: – One Man's Worth, Pt 1 and 2

– Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2

– Descent

– The Final Decision #xmen #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I would give you the comic issues to read — including my all-time favorite single issue of any #xmen comic ever — but that would spoil several surprises. Can't wait to discuss afterward tho! #xmen97 — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!