Haenir Studio & Behaviour Interactive Partner On Blight: Survival

Haenir Studio and Behaviour Interactive announced a new partnership today for Blight: Survival to release their new horror title.

Blight: Survival is an action-horror co-op game set in a medieval world.

No release date yet, but the partnership marks a major development phase.

Blight erupts in no man's land, and players must fight the spreading menace.

Haenir Studio announced this morning that they have partnered with Behaviour Interactive to help release their upcoming horror title, Blight: Survival. The game has been teased since 2022, but the development on it has been slow going. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing, we prefer our games to play well, even if it takes years. But now it looks like Behaviour will take on the publishing duties for this medieval action-horror co-op survival game, where up to four players fight against both monsters and men trying to destroy the source of the Blight. ​We have a couple o quotes about the partnership for you below, as the game still has no defined release date.

"Teaming up with Behaviour Interactive signals the next major phase of development for Blight: Survival," said Haenir Studio Co-Founder, Mads Christensen. "With Blight: Survival, we set out to deliver an ambitious and unique experience for players. Being able to utilize Behaviour's resources, expertise, and horror pedigree will be instrumental in bringing our vision to life. We're thrilled to kick off this journey together."

"As a game we were already looking forward to playing ourselves, we couldn't be happier about this collaboration," shared Stephen Mulrooney, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Behaviour Interactive. "Working with talented studios like Haenir Studio in this type of partnership will be a focus for us as we look to publish more and more external games in the coming years. This is the start of something new and exciting for Behaviour."

Blight: Survival

Blight: Survival takes place in the no man's land between two desperate kingdoms locked in a ceaseless war. Within this realm of death and decay, a new strain of Blight has erupted from the remains of the fallen. Fed and strengthened by the blood that's been spilled, it rapidly spreads – turning man into monster.

