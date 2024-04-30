Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: dwayne johnson, the rock, vice tv, wcw, wwe, wwf

Dwayne Johnson, Vice TV Tag-Teaming on "Who Killed WCW?" Docuseries

Vice TV, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Dany Garcia (Seven Bucks Productions) have the docuseries Who Killed WCW? set to premiere on June 4th.

Vice TV just can't get enough behind-the-scenes looks at the history of professional wrestling. On the same day that a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 5 will hit screens, Vice TV announced that it will be tag-teaming with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and their Seven Bucks Productions banner for a look at the rise & fall of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Reported exclusively by Variety, the docuseries Who Killed WCW? is set to debut on June 4th and will feature exclusive interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insiders with firsthand knowledge. Their goal? To offer some insight into how a professional wrestling company that once looked poised to take down the WWF/WWE ("The Monday Night Wars") ended up crashing & burning after a number of head-scratching decisions inside and outside of the ring.

"The iconic rise and fall of WCW is one of professional wrestling's most captivating stories – full of big dreams, massive successes, painful failures, and the harsh realities of the pro wrestling business. With wrestling viewership and fan engagement at an ultimate high, there has never been a more perfect time to tell top-quality wrestling stories, and there's no better one to start with than a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at this epic saga, known as The Rise and Fall of WCW and personally, the rise of WCW, not the fall, inspired me greatly early in my career where I would eventually become, the Final Boss," Johnson shared in a statement.

Garcia added, "Diving into the saga of WCW is not just another project for us; it is an opportunity to highlight our talents as documentary storytellers in a world where we have historical credibility and knowledge: professional wrestling. This project allows us to build a bridge between the passionate global wrestling audience and those curious about an often-misunderstood industry, strengthened by our partnership with a dedicated storyteller in Vice TV."

We're partnering with @TheRock and @SevenBucksProd again on a new 4-part documentary series… "WHO KILLED WCW?" The meteoric rise and spectacular fall of the cultural phenomenon that was World Championship Wrestling. June 4 at 10PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/9t7zUWeq3U — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Produced by Vice Studios Canada in association with Bell Media's Crave, Who Killed WCW? is executive-produced by Johnson and Garcia – alongside Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Vice TV's Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener. Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor are set to executive produce for Vice Studios.

