Iron Studios Debuts New DC Comics Statue with Gotham City Sirens

Iron Studios is back with an impressive assortment of new Art Scale statues including more DC Comics Deluxe fun

Article Summary Iron Studios releases Poison Ivy 1/10 Art Scale statue, inspired by DC Comics.

Statue depicts Ivy with carnivorous plants, embodying her lethal allure.

Priced at $229.99, the collectible is set for Q1 2025 release, with pre-orders live.

Part of Gotham City Sirens line, highlighting her complex relationship with Harley Quinn.

Poison Ivy, aka Pamela Lillian Isley, is back as Iron Studios debuts another gorgeous DC Comics statue. Ivy is known for her mastery of plants and environmental advocacy, and she is a villain in Batman's story. She was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Sheldon Moldoff back in 1966 with Batman #181. She has had many variations over the years, but one thing is clear about her, and that is her obsession with protecting the natural world. From manipulating plants and toxins, she will stop at nothing to free the green and achieve her goals. Iron Studios is now bringing her to life with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue that will stand 10" tall and capture her deadly beauty with plenty of detail.

Poison Ivy is at it again as the redheaded beauty is ready to take down Gotham and the Dark Knight with The Gree at her side. Inspired by the DC Comics Gotham City Sirens comic books, Ivy is featured on a lush base with carnivorous flowers by her side. Plenty of green and red are featured here, capturing the beauty and deadly nature of her signature DC Comics colors. Collectors will be able to bring home this deadly Siren home in Q1 2025 for $229.99. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store, and be sure to check the other new DC Comics statues like Plastic Man and the Green Lantern.

Poison Ivy Deluxe – DC Comics Gotham City Sirens

"Dr. Pamela Isley, better known as Poison Ivy, belongs to a group of supervillains which compose Batman's rogue's gallery. Driven by an obsession for plants, botany, and extremist environmentalism, with the desire to save the world from the evils of men at any cost, Pamela is a genius scientist and a metahuman with a hybrid plant DNA, using mutant plants, pheromones, and toxins from plants and from her own blood for her criminal activities."

"Completely conscious about her beauty, enhanced by pheromones and a unique biology, Poison Ivy is portrayed as a seductive sociopath who believes her duty is to protect The Green, although her methods are destructive. The only person by whom Ivy shows genuine affection is Harley Quinn, with whom she developed a special relationship in which they are both portrayed as partners in crime, friends, and sometimes lovers."

