Young Sheldon: Armitage, Parsons Tease Finale with Some "Filter" Fun

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage & The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons had some "filter" fun in a video teasing the upcoming series finale.

When CBS's Young Sheldon wraps up its run with a two-episode series finale on May 16th, there will be two very special people on hand to honor the occasion. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik have reprised their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler for the prequel series' final chapter – the first time that the two appeared on screen together since The Big Bang Theory series finale in May 2019. While we await the release of a promo video and episode images, Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage and Parsons have checked in via Armitage's social media to tease the series-ender. In the video posted, Armitage says that he's heard that there's a filter that shows you what you look like when you get older – and from there, it cuts to Parsons offering his thoughts on how well it worked.

"Is this how these filters work??" Armitage wrote as the caption accompanying the video – which you can check out below:

Young Sheldon: Parsons on Sheldon Return; Michael Keaton Fan-Casting

Checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show earlier this month (which you can check out above), Parsons shared what it was like for him and Bialik to return to their popular roles – and how it was different from the TBBT days. But first, Fallon had Parsons address the recent fan-casting that would have Michael Keaton playing an older Sheldon – based on side-by-side images of Keaton when he was a boy and Armitage.

"It is interesting. There's definitely a resemblance. The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton – that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn't it?" Parsons noted. But if anyone was a fan of Fallon's idea of Keaton actually playing an older Sheldon in a series, don't get your hopes up. "Let me tell you this: I doubt that's going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed," Parsons added. "I've admired that man my entire life, starting with 'Mr. Mom. I mean, what a great guy. He's a wonderful actor."

As for his & Bialik's recent return to the TBBT universe, Parsons shared that it took a bit more than either of them was expecting to tap into their inner Sheldon and Amy. "The only thing that was weird was the first time she and I got on set, we did our first rehearsal, and it was like, 'huh.' And we were walking back to the dressing room and she goes, 'I really thought I'd feel more confident.' And that nails it. I don't know what it is. It wasn't like riding a bike; it was like, 'Oh! Ah! God!'" Parsons shared, joking that it initially "felt weird," but that you then "get into it and it was really nice."

