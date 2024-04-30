Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Life By You, Paradox Tectonic

Life By You Confirms New Early Access Release Date

After having shifted the date back, Paradox Interactive have confirmed Life By You will be out in Early Access on PC in June.

Paradox Interactive and their in-house developer, Paradox Tectonic, have confirmed a new Early Access release date for Life by You, as the title has been shifted to a later date. Originally, the game was set to come out on March 5, but after pushing it to give the developers some time to work on it, the new date is currently set for June 4, 2024. We have more details on the game below as you'll be able to play it on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Life by You

Life by You is a life simulation game with the creative freedom to tell unlimited storytelling possibilities. Players can design and live out the lives of the humans they create in an open-game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes, and tell life's many stories. With natural language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their characters on an emotional level. The game will come with deep Creator and Editor tools like Character Creator, Object Designer, Language Trees, and more, and all are available to players so they can MOD and adapt the game to fit their story.

Tell rich stories: This world is your sandbox. Create your humans, or play anyone within it—swap control at any time with any character you encounter. You can climb a career ladder, choose to be a misfit, fall in love as often as you change your clothes, or explore your sexuality. Tell stories that are important to you.

This world is your sandbox. Create your humans, or play anyone within it—swap control at any time with any character you encounter. You can climb a career ladder, choose to be a misfit, fall in love as often as you change your clothes, or explore your sexuality. Tell stories that are important to you. Explore and discover an open world: Drive, bike, scoot, or walk to get around the world. Along the way, collect seashells, wildflowers, and gems. Strike up real-language conversations with any human in-games.

Drive, bike, scoot, or walk to get around the world. Along the way, collect seashells, wildflowers, and gems. Strike up real-language conversations with any human in-games. Empower creativity with deep creative tools: Use extensive Creator and Editor Tools to change the gameplay anytime. Tailor build a world to play in or share your creations on the Paradox Mods.

Use extensive Creator and Editor Tools to change the gameplay anytime. Tailor build a world to play in or share your creations on the Paradox Mods. Build and fully customize humans and environments: Design a dream home from scratch or renovate existing buildings. Customize your human with a fully featured character creator, including deep personality and character traits.

