Jimmy Kimmel Returns: How Nexstar & Sinclair Viewers Can Still Watch

Here's how you can watch Jimmy Kimmel tonight - even if you're a Sinclair or Nexstar viewer. Plus, the stations that were impacted and more.

Great news! A week after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was pulled by Disney-owned ABC, Kimmel's late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! is returning tonight! Unfortunately, not everyone in the U.S. will be able to see what the late-night host has to say. That's because Nexstar and Sinclair—two media companies that own many ABC affiliate stations around the country—have decided to keep Kimmel off their screens, opting for local news programming instead. Since we're huge fans of Television over here at Bleeding Cool, we wanted to make sure everyone knew how to catch Kimmel's comments tonight – especially those impacted by Nexstar and Sinclair's decision.

How Can I Watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"? ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 pm ET/ 10:35 pm CT on ABC. Of course, you can watch the episode when it airs on your ABC affiliate station (if it hasn't pulled it – check out the list below) and/or on ABC.com. If you want to stream (or if streaming is your only option because you're a Nexstar or Sinclair viewer), you can look to services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Xfinity, and others. In addition, clips and extended segments will be released on social media (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) and YouTube.

Who's Joining "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" This Week? Tonight, Kimmel will be joined by actor Glen Powell (Hulu's Chad Powers) and musical guest Sarah McLachlan. Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter, and musical guest Yungblud are on tap for Wednesday, Sept. 24th, and Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez, and musical guest Alex G are set for Thursday, Sept. 25th.

Sinclair: ABC Stations Impacted – KVII, Amarillo, TX; KVIH, Amarillo, TX; WBMA, Birmingham, AL; WDBB, Birmingham, AL; WICD, Champaign – Springfield – Decatur, IL; WICS, Champaign – Springfield – Decatur, IL; WCHS, Charleston – Huntington, WV; WTVC, Chattanooga, TN; WSYX, Columbus, OH; WKEF, Dayton, OH; KAEF, Eureka, CA; WPDE, Florence – Myrtle Beach, SC; WXLV, Greensboro – High Point – Winston Salem, NC; WLOS, Greenville – Spartanburg, SC / Asheville, NC / Anderson, SC; WCTI, Greenville-N.Bern-Washngtn; KHGI, Lincoln – Hastings – Kearney, NE; KHGI-CD, Lincoln – Hastings – Kearney, NE; KWNB, Lincoln – Hastings – Kearney, NE; KWNB-LD, Lincoln – Hastings – Kearney, NE; KATV, Little Rock – Pine Bluff, AR; WGXA, Macon, GA; WEAR, Mobile, AL / Pensacola, FL; KTVO, Ottumwa, IA / Kirksville, MO; KATU, Portland, OR; KHQA, Quincy, IL / Hannibal, MO / Keokuk, IA; WSET, Roanoke – Lynchburg, VA; WHAM, Rochester, NY; KTXE-LD, San Angelo; KOMO, Seattle – Tacoma, WA; KDNL, St. Louis, MO; WGTQ, Traverse City – Cadillac, MI; WGTU, Traverse City – Cadillac, MI; WPBN, Traverse City – Cadillac, MI; WTOM, Traverse City – Cadillac, MI; KTUL, Tulsa, OK; WJLA, Washington, DC.

Nexstar: ABC Stations Impacted – WKRN, Nashville, TN; KTVX, Salt Lake City, UT; WTNH, Hartford / New Haven, CT; WHTM, Harrisburg, PA; WOTV, Grand Rapids, MI; WGNO, New Orleans, LA; WRIC, Richmond, VA; WATE, Knoxville, TN; WTEN, Albany, NY; WSYR, Syracuse, NY; WVNY, Burlington, VT; WJHL, Tri-Cities, TN-VA; WJBF, Augusta, GA; WEHT, Evansville, IN; WLAJ, Lansing, MI; WYTV, Youngstown, OH; WTVO, Rockford, IL; KAMC, Lubbock, TX; KTKA, Topeka, KS; KMID, Midland / Odessa, TX; WMBB, Panama City, FL; KCAU, Sioux City, IA; KODE, Joplin, MO; WJET, Erie, PA; WAWV, Terre Haute, IN; WIVT, Binghamton, NY; WBGH-CD, Binghamton, NY; WTRF, Wheeling, WV – Steubenville, OH; KSVI, Billings, MT; WDHN, Dothan, AL; WUTR, Utica, NY; WBOY, Clarksburg / Weston, WV; WWTI, Watertown, NY.

