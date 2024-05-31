Posted in: ABC, Comedy Central, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, jimmy kimmel, nbc, saturday night live, snl, the daily show, trump

Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show, SNL Take On Trump Conviction (VIDEO)

Though most of late-night was off this week, Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show, and SNL's James Austin Johnson took on Donald Trump's conviction.

May 30, 2024, can be seen as an alt-reality version of The Apprentice for ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump. Instead of a boardroom, he was in a courtroom. Instead of judging someone, he was being judged. Instead of telling someone, "You're fired," he was being told, "You're guilty." If there's one silver lining to Trump being convicted on 34 counts related to his hush money trial, at least it happened during a week when most of late-night was off. Well, not everyone. We still had Trump's favorite late-night host of all time offering his thoughts, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel didn't hesitate.

"Weeks of sleep farting all down the drain. You've got to hand it to him; no president has ever been convicted more than Donald Trump. How long before he starts bragging about this?" Kimmel shared with the audience and viewers during his monologue (which you can check out above). After showing footage of Trump calling the trial "rigged" and that he vowed to "keep fighting until the end," Kimmel offered the Home Alone 2 actor a sobering reality check, adding that "the only thing you'll be fighting over is the jello cup on your prison cafeteria tray."

As for what Trump's date will end up being, that will become clearer on July 11th – the same date that Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton and the infamous "El Chapo" Joaquín Guzmán escaped prison. But Kimmel sees the similarities starting and ending with a shared date in history. "This is not El Chapo. This is 'Port Chapo.' We're not in Mexico. This is New York. The judge could send him to Rikers Island. Will he get probation? Maybe they'll put him under house arrest – oh, man… for Melania [Trump], that would be, that is a double whammy with cheese is what that is."

While Comedy Central's The Daily Show was also off, its social media wasn't – and it wasn't about to let the moment go without any kind of response:

Justice Alito has called for upside down American flags to be flown at half mast https://t.co/1Axu84fypc — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

On Thursday night, SNL star James Austin Johnson checked in via Instagram to share some more of "Trump's" post-verdict thoughts. Of course, if you were expecting Johnson's "Trump's" thought to be any less incoherent than his real-life counterpart, prepare to be sadly (but hysterically) mistaken.

"When you go to a Bucca di Beppo, there's so many wonderful things that are on walls and that there are on the table, frankly, if you look at The Pope room, there's a big head of The Pope, and you should be able to play with it, I think, like an action figure or something. You know when you go to a collectible store, and they have so much behind glass, you can't look at any of it? The last time I checked, Buca di Beppo was not a collectible store, so we would like to be able to take the framed photographs down from the men's room at Buca di Beppo," shared Johnson's "Trump," clearing already off-topic.

Johnson's "Trump" continued, "And instead, what you have is a very disgraceful judge who has said that you're not allowed to do that when, in fact, you should be allowed to do that because they're fun pictures," he said before pivoting to a barely connected tangent. "And the carbonara's very expensive. And I think carbonara — what is that, like four, five ingredients? Peas, it's bacon, you know, they give it a different name, Italian name, but it's bacon. And I think some cheese, maybe a couple eggs. And it sounds like breakfast, but it's a very yummy pasta. But they charge you so much."

