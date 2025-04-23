Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney
John Mulaney Goes Live Tonight with O'Brien, Edebiri, Moreno & More
Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney features Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe, and METZ.
With only about an hour or so to go until the next round of Netflix and John Mulaney's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney hits our screens, we have a viewing guide/preview to help set the mood and get you ready. This week, Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo are being joined by Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edebiri, Rita Moreno, and Paleontologist Dr. Luis Chiappe – with music from METZ. Along with a look back at some of the highlights from last week, we get the next chapter in Mulaney and Kind's "trailer conspiracy story" and the heads-up that "Death of a Salesman Part II" might just be in our futures.
Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra, Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, and Bartees Strange.
The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."
The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.