John Mulaney, Netflix Preview "Everybody's In LA" Livestream Series

John Mulaney and Netflix are teaming up for the live-streaming series John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, set to debut on May 3rd.

We've got some great news for John Mulaney fans! No, it's not a new Netflix special – it's something even bigger than that. On May 3rd, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA is set to debut on the streaming service – a new series that's not quite what you might've been expecting. The six-episode run will stream live beginning on May 3rd – with additional episodes dropping nightly from May 6th to 10th at 7 pm ET. So what can we expect? According to the official logline, the six live installments give Mulaney a chance to explore the city of Los Angeles during the week that the "Netflix is a Joke Fest" comedy festival gets underway. Along with familiar faces, viewers can also expect to meet a wide range of folks who help add to Mulaney's LA experience.

Mulaney serves as the host, co-showrunner, and executive producer through his Multiple Camera Productions. Ashley Edens serves as co-showrunner and executive producer – with Dave Ferguson as the head writer. In addition, Mulaney will also be at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4th as part of the upcoming "Netflix Is A Joke Fest" comedy festival. Previously, Mulaney debuted three stand-up specials for the streaming service: the Emmy Award-winning John Mulaney: Baby J (2023), The Comeback Kid (2015), and the Emmy Award-winning Kid Gorgeous (2018). In addition, Netflix also premiered Mulaney's variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch in 2019.

Produced by Netflix in association with Live Nation, "Netflix is a Joke Fest" is a star-studded celebration of comedy from May 2 – May 12, 2024. It will feature over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketches, and more with the best comedians and artists in the world. For 11 days, the comedy community will take over more than 35 of LA's most beloved landmarks, such as the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, the Orpheum Theatre, and The Wiltern, as well as historic comedy venues including The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

