John Oliver: Sky Censoring Queen Elizabeth II Comments "Pretty S****y"

Last week, we reported on how Comcast-owned pay television service Sky censored an episode of the Emmy Award-winning HBO late-night series Last Week Tonight in the UK over jokes/comments that host John Oliver made in reference to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and how the country was basically shutting down over it. Well, Oliver had some thoughts on the matter that he wanted to share with Seth Meyers and the viewers of Meyers' late-night NBC talk show. "All we said was that Britain is still mourning the shocking loss – right? – of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes. It's literally not a joke. Scientifically, it's not a joke. That's just a fact with a kind of dick-ish inflection, that's all it is," Oliver explained to Meyers. "And yet they cut it out, which is pretty shitty because apparently, all we've heard all week is the queen had this incredible sense of humor. Just nonstop. Oh, she was so funny. Seth, she was so funny. The queen, she was razor sharp." So what was it that had Sky running for the scissors to do some trimming on the episode and viewers running to social media to voice their outrage?

While there were a number of choice selections to choose from, Oliver paid special attention to the random line-up of companies and services that posted tributes to the late queen. "Obviously, we have to start with the U.K., which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes. It is a big moment [of] the week, and for some reason, absolutely everyone felt they had to wade in," Oliver said at one point, which also seems to jab at those who found her passing shocking. Oliver also used the occasion to land a blow at Liz Truss, England's new Prime Minister & Conservative Party chief. Noting that Queen Elizabeth II's death was "not the only traumatic event that Britain has had to deal with," Oliver made a direct reference to Truss. Here's a look at Oliver's visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers: