Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre Images & More Released

With this weekend bringing Netflix's virtual global fan event TUDUM to our screens, there were heavy expectations among anime fans for the streaming service to offer the goods when it comes to news, previews, and more. And as you'll be able to see from the presentation below, Netflix was definitely not looking to disappoint. But if there was one project that stuck out to us in particular, it was the one that's been on our radar since it was announced. Netflix released four new preview images for Junji Ito's Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, an anime adaptation based on a number of the manga artist's works. With the series set to debut sometime in 2023, the four images you see below are from the 20 stories reflecting titles such as "Hanging Blimp," "Tomie・Photo," "Four x Four Walls," and "Intruder"… all connected by the shared theme of madness. In addition, we know that the updated cast now includes Riho Sugiyama, Daisuke Kishio, Rie Suegara, Yumiri Hanamori, Yuji Mitsuya, and Hiro Shimono.

Earlier in the summer, Junji Ito introduced viewers to his upcoming Netflix series via a behind-the-scenes look at the project. In the following featurette, viewers learned some of the works getting the anime treatment, as well as a first-look sneak peek at some of the early character designs.

Based on Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection, Fragments of Horror, Junji Ito: A Study From the Abyss of Horror (published by Asahi Shimbun Publications), Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is directed by character designer Shinobu Tagashira and a screenplay penned by Kaoru Sawada. With Studio DEEN handling production, Hozumi Goda is serving as sound director with music supplied by Yuki Hayashi. Now, here's a look at the full line-up of featured anime titles that were highlighted during this weekend's TUDUM Japan session: