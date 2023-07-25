Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: city primeval, fx, justified, preview, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant, trailer

Justified: City Primeval S01E03 Preview: Raylan Gets a Tough Reminder

With a new episode hitting tonight, here's a preview for Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval S01E03: "Backstabbers."

The last time we checked in on what's ahead with Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval, we had a sneak preview for S01E03: "Backstabbers" that saw Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) walking up to find Mansell (Boyd Holdbrook) crossing a serious line by involving Willa (Vivian Olyphant) in their "cat & mouse" game – and it goes about as well as you think it would go. With the next chapter dropping tonight, we have a new sneak preview (added below) that takes place after the scene we just described. And as much as Carolyn (Aunjanue Ellis) understands where Raylan's coming from on a personal level, she offers Raylan a tough reminder that he needs to take down Mansell the right way.

Season 1 Episode 3 "Backstabbers" Preview

And that brings us to the trailer for this week's episode, S01E03: "Backstabbers" (directed by Jon Avnet and written by Eisa Davis & Chris Provenzano). Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and the Detroit Police begin rounding up who they believe are promising suspects – but let's just say that Carolyn (Aunjanue Ellis) isn't exactly happy with their methods. But Carolyn's got her own issues with Mansell (Boyd Holdbrook), who seems to enjoy seeing how far he can push Raylan. And that's where Willa (Vivian Olyphant) comes in, as things between her and her father reach a breaking point.

Here's a look at what's to come this week with the official episode trailer, followed by what we know about the season so far:

And if you're interested in a sneak preview of what's still to come down the road, check out the following "Coming Up This Season" trailer that was released by FX Networks on Wednesday:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.

In the following featurette, we learn how Leonard's novel was adapted in a way to be a Raylan story, modernizing the character to match different views on law enforcement while still maintaining a "fun" aspect, and more:

