Justified: City Primeval Spotlights Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens Dave Andron, Michael Dinner & FX Network's Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval shared a look at U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Heading into the new year, Dave Andron & Michael Dinner had a lot to say regarding FX Network's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval. The showrunners covered everything from how the season (inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit) represents a very new second chapter for Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens to how modern law enforcement will be portrayed in the show's universe. But this time around, it's all about the visuals as FX Networks shared a new look at how time has treated Givens- check it out (followed by an overview of what we know about "City Primeval" so far):

Justified: City Primeval finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Along with the Olyphants, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), and Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird). Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.