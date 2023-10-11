Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, hulu, preview, season 3, teaser

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Tapeworm" Key Art: Craving Success

With Hulu's four-episode American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween" event arriving on October 26th, we have a key art poster for "Tapeworm."

Along with a new episode of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate hitting later today, we also have a little something extra to pass along regarding Hulu's upcoming third season of American Horror Stories. Yesterday, we shared a look at a new key art poster for the season – but because we missed the social media post, we didn't realize that it was a poster for the Season 3 episode "Bestie." Thankfully, we realized that when a new poster dropped today for the four-episode "Huluween" event showcasing a second episode, "Tapeworm" (which was pretty easy to figure out after you check it out below).

American Horror Stories Season 3 Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look back at an official teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event (though there are more floating around social media) – followed by a look at the episode overviews (followed by the official key art posters) for the four episodes and the streaming teaser released earlier this month offering a couple of quick preview moments:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the teaser from Hulu that was released last week – one that also includes looks at Goosebumps, Hellraiser, No One Will Save You, and It Chapter Two:

