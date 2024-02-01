Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Big Bill, Darby Allin, recaps, Ricky Starks, Sting, wrestling, young bucks

AEW Tries to Give Everyone the Rub from Sting; So Disrespectful!

AEW's latest disrespect has The Chadster reeling! Sting's false retirment and The Young Bucks' nightmare EVP gimmick are just too much. 😤🤼🚫

🤼‍♂️🎤👎 Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster was subjected to the grotesque spectacle of a sit-down interview with the so-called Tag Team "champions" 🏆, Ricky Starks and Big Bill, and their next victims — err, challengers — the legendary Sting 🦂 and Darby Allin. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️

Let's cut to the chase: AEW continuously tries to milk every last ounce out of Sting before he finally hangs up his boots, something that should have remained a dignified memory from his WWE days. Instead, Tony Khan is all too eager to give the rub to anyone in Sting's orbit, clearly disrespecting the Icon's legendary status. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

During their exchange, Starks had the audacity to claim respect for Sting, which is obviously disingenuous. This coming from a guy who thinks of Sting's career as a "stepping stone"? Please. It's evident this kind of thinking is why "Absolute" Ricky and his buddy Big Bill don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They're disgraceful, especially when you consider how Starks threw his drink into poor Darby's face! 🤬💦

And then there were the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, flaunting their new Executive Vice President gimmicks later in the night. Their shameless mockery of WWE talent is beyond the pale and encapsulates everything wrong with AEW. The Chadster cannot fathom the level of disrespect towards the titan of the industry, WWE, and the unsurpassed CM Punk who rightly returned to his home where he is valued and respected. 🏠💼

Their little skit backstage with Renée Paquette was just a sad attempt to sow a seed for Sting's retirement match at Revolution next month and paint themselves as anything other than the arrogant jerks they've been portrayed as. They've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by slighting a WWE stalwart. The Chadster wonders if the unbiased journalism elite — Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger — also feel the torment from Tony Khan's relentless antics. 🤔🗞️

Now, The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in all of wrestling, providing the true WWE fans with the information they need, because it's pretty clear none of them would watch an AEW show. The debacles just go on and on, and last night's AEW Dynamite was no different. 📺🙅‍♂️

The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. Tony Khan was, bizarrely, a referee in a tag team match where The Chadster and his beloved Mazda Miata were up against The Young Bucks. 🚘 Every time The Chadster went for a tag, the Miata would rev its engine teasingly but just zoom away, leaving The Chadster to a superkick party from the Jacksons. 🎉 When The Chadster looked up, Tony Khan was wagging his finger, mouthing, "This one's on you, Chadster!" before blowing the whistle and disappearing in a puff of White Claw seltzer mist. 😱💨 It's clear Tony Khan is way too obsessed with The Chadster, and it needs to stop!

To wrap this up, The Chadster just doesn't get how anyone could find these stunts on AEW Dynamite entertaining. It's a far cry from the top-tier entertainment that WWE provides week in and week out. And once again, The Chadster is cheesed off at how Tony Khan's pettiness continues to rankle his nerves and, more tragically, his once passionate marriage. Keighleyanne, The Chadster's wife, well… let's just say, she's too busy texting that guy Gary to even notice how much this is affecting her husband. Tony Khan, The Chadster demands an apology! 😤📱💔

In the meantime, The Chadster will be listening to Smash Mouth's wise words, "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me," 🎶 thinking about how Tony Khan has rolled the wrestling world into chaos. And The Chadster will enjoy a White Claw—or two—trying to calm down after AEW's latest spectacle. 😓🍹

