Justified: For Raylan Givens & Boon, It's Down to One Final Draw

In this look back at a classic Justified moment, it comes down to one last draw between U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Boon.

With the next chapter in Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval hitting this week, FX Networks is giving us another opportunity to travel back in time to appreciate U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens's (Timothy Olyphant) original six-season series. In this scene from the series finale "The Promise" (directed by Adam Arkin and written by Graham Yost, Fred Golan, Dave Andron & Benjamin Cavell), Raylan is confronted by Boon (Jonathan Tucker) on the road for one final draw. And while the fact that "City Primeval" exists pretty much spoils what happens, it's still an amazing moment of television to watch, rewatch, or rewatch for the 32nd time.

Here's a look at that famous scene from the original series finale, S06E13 "The Promise" – and following that, we time travel back to the present to see what "City Primeval" has in store for Rayln this week:

Season 1 Episode 3 "Backstabbers" Preview

And that brings us to the trailer for this week's episode, S01E03: "Backstabbers" (directed by Jon Avnet and written by Eisa Davis & Chris Provenzano). Raylan and the Detroit Police begin rounding up who they believe are promising suspects – but let's just say that Carolyn's not exactly happy with their methods. But Carolyn's got her own issues with Mansell, who seems to enjoy seeing how far he can push Raylan. And that's where Willa (Vivian Olyphant) comes in, as things between her and her father reach a breaking point. Here's a look at what's to come this week, followed by what we know about the season so far:

And if you're interested in a sneak preview of what's still to come down the road, check out the following "Coming Up This Season" trailer that was released by FX Networks on Wednesday:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing).

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.

In the following featurette, we learn how Leonard's novel was adapted in a way to be a Raylan story, modernizing the character to match different views on law enforcement while still maintaining a "fun" aspect, and more:

