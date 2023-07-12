Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: city primeval, justified, Justified: City Primeval, preview, raylan givens, Timothy Olyphant

Justified: Raylan's Definitely Gonna Shoot – Count On That (VIDEO)

With Justified: City Primeval premiering July 18th, here's a look at some of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' (Timothy Olyphant) best standoffs.

In six days, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook) are set to collide on the mean streets of Detriot in Davie Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval. After spending the past few days giving us a chance to get to know the players in play during the upcoming season, we're taking a break for a look back at why the series is as popular as ever – even eight years after the original series ended with that famous "We dug coal together"/"That's right" exchange between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).

In the following two featurettes, we get a look at Raylan in action – proving himself to be just as dangerous with his words as he is with his gun. In the clip for S04E07 "Money Trap" (directed by Don Kurt, with story by Elmore Leonard & Chris Provenzano and teleplay by Chris Provenzano), Raylan tracks down a bail-jumper he delivered personally – a fugitive who killed someone close to Raylan. And following that, we have a look back at several of Raylan's best standoffs:

A Look at FX's Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

