Kansas City Chiefs Haters Rope NFL Refs Into Taylor Swift Conspiracy

When it comes to this year's Super Bowl conspiracy theory, Kansas City Chiefs/Taylor Swift haters have traded President Biden for NFL refs.

With a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans, Taylor Swift is now one game away from her second Super Bowl. Know what the best part of that opening line is? About a third of you are smiling and nodding in agreement, about a third of you are losing your collective shit, and about a third of you are wondering where this is going. Obviously, we're having a little fun – it was the Kansas City Chiefs who walked away with the win and a trip to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight season (with either the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills standing in their way before the big game in February). Of course, there are a whole lot of folks out there who believe that the NFL referees deserve a lot of the thanks for the Chiefs' 15-2 record – and that's why we kicked things off with Swift because the global phenomenon and the refs have something in common.

NEITHER OF THEM HAVE ANYTHING DIRECTLY TO DO WITH THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' WINS OR LOSSES.

Here's what I think. When Travis Kelce and Swift started dating and getting a whole lot of attention during NFL games, people who didn't like the Chiefs, football "purists" who hadn't evolved along with the game, and Trumpers who hated Kelce and Swift because of their politics and positions on issues collectively decided to try to turn Swift into the personification of "everything that's wrong with the game." The big problem with that argument? Swift brought in ratings, boosted merchandise sales and attendance at games, and got the NFL mainstream coverage in media not known for covering professional football. You can debate whether or not Swift is good for the game, but there's no question that she continues to be great for business.

So the hate spread back to the Chiefs tenfold – dragging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the team owners, and the networks into it along the way. Last year's big conspiracy? The Chiefs were set up to win the Super Bowl, so Swift could come out at the end of the game, join Kelce, and… endorse President Joseph Biden over Donald Trump. Seriously. Well…the Chiefs did win, but – that was it. No endorsement or anything like that. Another steaming pile of conspiracy flushed down the toilet, with the Chiefs winning also putting a stake in the heart of those "Swift is a distraction" bullshit complaints (nonsense that was peddled by fans and some of the sports "talking heads" out there screaming at us through our screens).

But what's the deal this year? It can't be Trump because he won and is getting ready to ooze his way back into The White House officially on Monday. It's gotta be Swift – except this time, the trifecta of haters have changed up their game. They know going after Swift doesn't get them anything but a wave of "Swifties" pushing back on them hard. Instead, they double down on a conspiracy theory that would require more time and more people involved than last year's conspiracy theory – which didn't happen. Is anyone else's eyes bleeding at this point? So now, it's the refs working with the NFL, FOX, and Chiefs ownership to make sure that the team makes it to Super Bowl LIX – because Swift would send ratings through the roof. Seriously. It's basically "Six Degrees of Hating Taylor Swift" – they eventually get to where they want to be (criticizing Swift) while feeling like they're covering their tracks.

