Joe Biden Mocks Taylor Swift Conspiracy After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, President Joe Biden's Twitter/X account had fun mocking those Taylor Swift conspiracies.

Article Summary Joe Biden mocks Taylor Swift Super Bowl conspiracies after Chiefs' win.

Conspiracy theories swirl around Swift, Kelce, and a pro-Biden agenda.

Trump claims credit for helping Taylor Swift via Music Modernization Act.

President Biden's "Dark Brandon" meme pokes fun at conspiracy theorists.

Well, it turns out that Super Bowl LVIII wasn't a great night for ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump and his MAGA followers. Even with a hatred towards global phenomenon Taylor Swift, TE Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs that was so strong it had them rooting for a team that comes from a city that they trash on a regular basis, the haters didn't get their wish. In what turned out to be a helluva game, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22. That meant that a lot of folks that the MAGA pool doesn't like seeing get a lot of attention have been getting a lot of attention. But if they can take any silver lining out of the night, it's that Kelce didn't propose to Swifts – followed by both of them endorsing President Joe Biden on live television. Seriously. That was a concern.

In fact, a lot of tinfoil hat folks have been running with a whole lot of whackjob conspiracy theories – from Swift being a part of a Pentagon psyop program to Swift & Kelce being pawns in a larger conspiracy being run by Biden, the NFL, and the mainstream media to rig Super Bowl LVIII to give Swift & Kelce a larger spotlight for the pro-Biden announcement. Again, we're not joking. But Biden's social media account decided to have a little fun with the whole thing, posting an image of Biden in his "Dark Brandon" persona with the message, "Just like we drew it up."

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window earlier today, Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over Biden because of all of the things Trump claims he did during his term to help her out. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting Kelce – though even Trump's wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

