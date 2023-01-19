Kevin Smith Appreciates That '90s Show Showing Him, Clerks Some Love Kevin Smith took to Twitter to thank Netflix's That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show for showing him and Clerks some love.

Currently streaming as you read this, Netflix's That '90s Show follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) & Donna (Laura Prepon), as she visits her grandparents for the summer in 1995. During her stay, Leia bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids… under the watchful eye of Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and the stern glare of Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), of course. With the series being set in the 1990s, you can expect the kind of timely pop culture name-dropping as we saw in the original series. As you can see from the screencap below, that included Kevin Smith and his influential 1994 indie film Clerks getting a shoutout, with Smith's inherent sexiness also being acknowledged (though not exactly being agreed to).

"Thank you to [That '90s Show] for including a reference to my favorite 90s veteran and his debut film!" Smith wrote in a retweet of a video clip showing when & how Smith and the film were referenced. "As a TV baby, I still get a rush whenever my name or work is shouted out in media I didn't create. And the fact that [Tommy Chong] was the button was bliss! This made my morning!" Now, here's a look back at the original tweet:

That '90s Show: What You Need to Know About Netflix's Spinoff Sequel

Joining Rupp, Smith, Grace & Prepon are Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. In addition, Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) will also be returning to our screens. But you don't have to take out word for it, not when we have a huge amount of preview images profiling a number of new and returning faces. And then… after that? Well, how does an official trailer sound? Enjoy!

Now here's a look at the official trailer, along with an official overview of the series, followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser and sneak preview:

It's 1995, and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation, and Red is, well…Red.

Netflix's That '90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner. Executive producers include Rupp, Smith, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner. The Carsey-Werner Company serves as the production company.