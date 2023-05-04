Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set to Wrap SNL Season: Report Kieran Culkin (Succession) & The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge were reportedly tapped to host SNL's final two Season 48 shows.

With the WGA/AMPTP strike now into its third day – and no sign of it ending anytime soon – we learned earlier this week that host Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert wouldn't be taking to the stages of Studio 8H for a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend. And with both sides sounding like they're digging in, it's looking doubtful that there will any more shows for this season – meaning Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) and Karol G may end up being the host & musical guest for the Season 48 finale. Now, we're learning about what might've been, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting from sources that Kieran Culkin (HBO's Succession) was reportedly set to host SNL on May 13th (with musical guest Labyrinth). Following that, HBO's The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was reportedly set to host the season finale, with Foo Fighters as the musical guest.

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

"When it's your own show, and I'll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they're making fun of you, and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark [and] the show just made fun of you, so why [is the audience] going to laugh at you? They just dogged you," Davidson shared with Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) on the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast last month, discussing what it's like to have your personal satirized on the show. "And you're like, 'I'm a f***ing loser, man.," Davidson added.