Adult Swim Readies Toonami Rewind: Sailor Moon, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z

Running every Friday from 5pm-7pm beginning May 31st, Adult Swim's "Toonami Rewind" includes Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z Kai, and Naruto.

Having been a viewer of Adult Swim from "back in the day," it's truly amazing how Cartoon Network's late-night programming block has grown to become a 12-hour block on the network. In less than a year, Adult Swim found its broadcasting day moving from 9 pm to 7 pm – and then to 5 pm with the addition of the two-hour "Checkered Past" weekday programming block that spotlights some of the more memorable & twisted animated series from the past (like Dexter's Laboratory and Courage the Cowardly Dog). Now, we have some good news to pass along to anime fans with a thirst for some old-school "Toonami." Beginning on May 31st and running Fridays from 5 pm – 7 pm, "Toonami Rewind" will be airing Sailor Moon (VIZ English Dub version) at 5 pm – followed by Dragon Ball Z Kai at 5:30 pm & 6 pm and Naruto at 6:30 pm.

Here's a look at the teaser that aired on Adult Swim, notifying viewers of the updated schedule beginning on Friday, May 31st – courtesy of the fine folks over at Swimpedia:

In the following two tweets/xs, Jason DeMarco, co-creator of Toonami and VP/Creative Director at Adult Swim, confirms that the block will include "classic older Toonami music and some older packaging" to give a classic Toonami vibe. As for Tom and Absolution, DeMarco that while they loved the idea of remaking the older versions, budget constraints kept it from happening so it will be the current versions that viewers know & love:

