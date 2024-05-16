Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, peacock, saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast Checks In From Final Season 49 Read-Thru (We Have Jake!)

The cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live checked in from the final Season 49 read-thru - with SNL host Jake Gyllenhaal now, too!

UPDATE (9:16 am ET): Shortly after we went to post… We have Jake!

Earlier today, he was dealing with some "yearbook drama" with NBC's Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez. But now, SNL host Jake Gyllenhaal (Apple TV's Presumed Innocent) – joined by musical guest Sabrina Carpenter this weekend – is getting back to business. That's right – it's Wednesday night, and we've got your last look at a read-thru for the 49th season. Yeah – it hasn't quite hit us yet, either… and just like what happened with Maya Rudolph last week, Gyllenhaal is MIA. But that's okay because we still get a look at the folks who keep the show running:

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!