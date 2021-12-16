Killing Eve S04 Promo: Eve & Villanelle Burn It All Down This February

They teased the reveal on Wednesday and on Thursday, they kept their promise. Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) will return on February 27 to BBC America (February 20 on AMC+ and February 28 on AMC) with a two-episode Killing Eve kick-off to their final deadly dance. And from the looks of things, the new season will already be kicking off in a mind-twisty way. We have Eve out for revenge while it's Villanelle who's looking to shed her past for a new, more peaceful life. We have a strange feeling they both might run into some trouble along their respective journeys. Add into that mix Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) continued digging into The Twelve, Hélène (Camille Cottin) looking to respond to Rhian (Alexandra Roach) being taken off the board, and Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) being interestingly absent, you can see that all of the ingredients are there for one helluva final run. But just in case that's not quite enough, how does a teaser sound?

Now here's a look at the date announcement teaser for Killing Eve that was released earlier today:

Laura Neal (Sex Education) is on board as lead writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas will executive produce- with Endeavor Content financing and distributing. "Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for," executive producer Gentle told EW in a recent interview. "And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before."

At the time the news of the fourth & final season was announced, Oh explained, "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon. I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." Comer concurred, adding, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."