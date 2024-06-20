Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: harley quinn, kite-man, max, preview

Kite Man: Hell Yeah!: Harley Quinn Spinoff Series Hits Max This July

Based on Max's July promo video, "Harley Quinn" spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is set to hit streaming screens on July 18th.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with Dean Lorey & Katie Rich's Matt Oberg-starring Harley Quinn spinoff series, it was September 2023, and we were getting our first extended look at Kite Man: Hell Yeah! via an official teaser confirming that the animated series was "Coming Soon." Well, it looks like we now have a date to attach to that "Coming Soon" – and it comes courtesy of a preview video posted on Max detailing what was coming up this July.

Here's a screenshot confirming that Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will be hitting Max on Thursday, July 18th. Expect more details when the July promo clip goes live – but for now, it looks like Harley Quinn fans have a lot to be excited about:

With Lorey & Rich's animated series, viewers can expect vibes similar to the "Valentine'sDay," according to EP Justin Halpern. "'The Kite-Man' series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it. They've done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched 'Harley' as "It's 'Mary Tyler Moore' with a psycho killer at the front. But we've always talked about the 'The Kite Man' show as 'Cheers.' 'Cheers,' but for B-list supervillains." Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today:

At SXSW back in 2022, EP Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff then-titled Noonan's. While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself, but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing in every episode, like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, then-HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April 2022, with Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn co-creators Schumacker, Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Kaley Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register.

