Kripke Doesn't Want The Boys/Gen V to Go Mandalorian/Boba Fett Route

Showrunner Eric Kripke wants The Boys and Gen V to be their own shows, citing The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as a cautionary tale.

With the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys not set to hit screens until 2026, there will be a lot of folks keeping their radars directed at what the second season of Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V has to offer. It's understandable considering the season is set a few months after Homelander (Antony Starr) took power. But Season 2 will do more than just "carry the torch" to help fill the gaps between seasons, with Kripke noting to EW, "There's a lot in 'Gen V' that really helps set up the climax of this final confrontation in 'The Boys.'"

Speaking of that final confrontation with Homelander and his allies, a lot of The Boys and Gen V viewers are connecting the dots between what they learned about Marie (Jaz Sinclair) during the first season of the spinoff series and what we've seen/know about what's ahead with The Boys. In a nutshell, Marie's ability to control and manipulate blood seems to position her nicely to take down the leader of The Seven – especially after the brief confrontation between the two during the first season's finale. Kripke shared that that was a topic that he and Fazekas discussed.

"If she can control everybody's blood, then what can't she do? How is she not the most powerful superhero on the planet?" Kripke offered rhetorically, explaining the questions that the two showrunners discussed. "Just because she has the potential to be, doesn't mean that she is. It felt like a very organic adolescent problem, which is these expectations are placed on you to be this truly great thing, but you're not quite ready to step up to be truly great," he added.

Much of Kripke's reservations about crossing over the two shows too much is his concern that the shows lose their own respective identities, citing a perfect recent example of how that can hurt two series. "I'm very sensitive to the fact that 'Gen V' should be primarily about the characters from 'Gen V' and 'The Boys' should be primarily about the characters from 'The Boys.' While there can be crossovers and assists and help, it's a little bit of a rug pull and not a great way when you've committed to watching, say, 'Boba Fett,' and then for two episodes of 'Boba Fett,' it's just the 'Mandalorian.' I don't wanna do that. We have stories to tell in each one," Kripke explained.

