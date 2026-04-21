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The Pitt, Marvel Studios Layoffs & Moon Knight: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS, The Pitt, The Vampire Lestat, Marvel Studios, The Boys, Moon Knight, Harry Potter, Scrubs, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest on The Pitt, including Isa Briones' insights tension with Langdon and Santos, and more.

Explore Marvel Studios layoffs and what Andy Park calls the end of an era for visual development.

Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac is eager for more, hinting at Midnight Sons and future Marvel projects.

Catch previews, teasers, and news from NCIS, The Boys, Harry Potter, Wednesday, and much more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: NCIS: New York, Wednesday, The Pitt, The Vampire Lestat, Game Changer, Marvel Studios/Andy Park, The Boys, Moon Knight, Harry Potter, Scrubs, Mating Season, SNL/30 Rock, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 21st, 2026:

Kodansha House Will Be a Part Of Anime Expo This July

NCIS: Our Early Look at LL Cool J's Return; "New York" Spinoff Preview

WWE Raw Preview: Bask in the Glory of the Greatest WrestleMania Ever

Wednesday Makes a Stop in Paris in New Official Season 3 Look

Man of Tomorrow Has Officially Kicked Off Production

The Pitt: Isa Briones on Series Fame, Langdon-Santos Tension & More

The Vampire Lestat Mini-Teaser Brings Armand Into the Spotlight

CIA: Here's Our S01E08: "Orbital" Preview & Season 1 Finale Early Look

The Rookie S08E16 "Out of Time" Preview & Season 8 Finale Overview

Game Changer: An Insane Season Eight Arrives On May 12

Marvel Studios Visual Development Layoffs "The End of an Era": Park

The Boys S05E04 Trailer: This Week, It's a Field Trip to Fort Harmony

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac "Anxious to Do More"; Talks "Midnight Sons"

The Pitt Head Canon in The Daily LITG, 20th of April 2026

How Harry Potter Is Trying To Change Ancient UK Laws Over Spoilers

The Pitt, WrestleMania & Jeopardy!/Tini Howard: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sutherland: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Set for BBC's New Sci-Fi Thriller Series

Scrubs: Braff and Chalke Reveal What They Took from Original Series

Mating Season: "Big Mouth" Creators' New Series Gets Official Trailer

SNL: Tina Fey on 30 Rock's Jack & Liz Being Like Fey & Lorne Michaels

Critical Role Sets Weird Kids Season 2 Start for May 5th on Beacon

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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