Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: aunt may, Death Spiral, peter parker, Uncle Ben

SCOOP: More On The Parentage Of Spider-Man And His Cousin (Spoilers)

SCOOP: More on the parentage of Peter Parker, Spider-Man and/or his cousin (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel teases shocking revelations about Spider-Man's family ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #1000

A new character, Peter Parker's "cousin" Crane, has unknown Parker parentage tied to DNA evidence

Theories swirl: Is Peter really May and Ben's son, or does the cousin have secret connections?

Comic hints and animated Spider-Man show may converge, shaking up Spider-Man's origin story

New information for folk following the current gossip about Marvel Comics changing Peter Parker's parental lineage or familial status. But first, a recap. Bleeding Cool has been covering in a few articles the lead-up from Marvel Comics to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and how it seems to include revelations about Peter Parker's family. The most recent Amazing Spider-Man #267 (legacy number #990) saw the Torment/Carnage team-up target Peter Parker's first cousin as part of Torment's genetic family serial killing spree, targeting individuals and killing off their family from the most distant to the closest, including family trees they may not be aware of.

Which is how we meet a man that Torment calls Peter Parker's cousin. Peter Parker does not have a male cousin, not by blood, at least. In his only appearance, his adoptive aunt's nephew, Sam Reilly, was obsessed with whether there was a free buffet. But it's not this guy.

Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe posted to social media, "Not only is it climactic "Death Spiral" but there is a big moment you will not want to miss that will reverberate. "The Mark Bagley 'Spoiler' cover for that issue showed the figure being targeted, featuring this man. Oh yes, and here's the one for this week's issue as well, with Eddie Brock, as well as Spider-Man and Mary Jane/Venom in the target, the central figures in Torment's three Death Spirals.

And then an upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man #31 has been labelled "The Talk" and cover with Aunt May in a chair, with Uncle Ben behind her. And tellign us "Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond"

Is the Mysterious Cousin to be revealed as a child that either May or Ben had together before Peter? Or had separately with another party? A child who was adopted, or believed to be dead, and never mentioned? Maybe when they were teenagers? And he is Peter Parker's biological cousin? Or will it be revealed that Peter Parker is their actual biological child? And this cousin is an unrevealed child of Peter Parker's presumed parents, Richard and Mary Parker? Could it even be that Aunt May and Richard Parker are Peter Parker's biological parents after an affair, and it was all covered up?

Because, and here's where that new information comes in. Bleeding Cool has received the word, confirmed from multiple sources, that the cousin in question, who certainly appears older than Peter Parker, with the grey streaks in his hair, has the surname Crane. He is a New Yorker. And one of his biological parents is identified by DNA as having the surname "Parker". May, Ben, Richard, Mary or Theresa? That we don't know. That's all we have. But it is enough to foster much conjecture

We previously mentioned Trouble, a five-issue series by Mark Millar, Terry and Rachel Dodson in 2003, marketed as a potential new origin story for Peter Parker, featuring the teenage versions of Peter Parker's adoptive parents, Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Peter Parker's biological parents, Richard and Mary Parker. In which May and Richard have an affair, May gets pregnant, has the child, Peter, only to be raised by Richard and Mary as their own joint biological child. It was pointed out that the characters were too young when this happened to fit Marvel continuity, but maybe not if that child isn't Peter Parker but an older "cousin".

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, had a far younger Aunt May and, presumably, Uncle Ben. If the comics were to swerve into reflecting that reality, as they have done in the past, might that change that timeline? And there's one more thing.

In the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated TV show, which reflects much of the movie continuity, including a younger Aunt May Parker, Richard Parker appears at the end of the final episode, alive, incarcerated for an unknown crime, and being visited in jail by Aunt May, with whom he seems to have a familiar relationship, and asking about his son. Season two is expected soon. Might this also tie in with the current Amazing Spider-Man comic book continuity, somehow, as well?

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