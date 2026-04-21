Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, The Pitt

The Pitt Head Canon in The Daily LITG, 21st of April 2026

The Pitt Head Canon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Pitt Head Canon story tops Bleeding Cool's most-read list once again, sparking ongoing discussion

Explore top trending comic and pop culture news, from Marvel and DC shakeups to The Pitt controversy

Relive the hottest LITG headlines from the last seven years, tracking fan obsessions and industry shifts

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and stay in the loop by subscribing to the LITG Daily Mailing List

The Pitt Head Canon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Pitt Head Canon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits

LITG two years ago… DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence

LITG three years ago, Jeri Ryan On Not Coming Back To Trek

LITG four years ago, Marvel Legends Spider-Man

LITG five years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite

LITG six years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.

LITG seven years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Cartoonist Teri Wood , of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled.

, of Wandering Star, Rhudiprrt: The Prince of Fur, Darklight and As Yet Untitled. Shawn Aldridge , writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash.

, writer of The Dark And The Bloody, Americatown and Hack/Slash. Comic book journalist, publisher and dealer, Paul Sassienie

Tom Stilwell , CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics

, CEO, Writer, Publisher at Spinner Rack Comics Edi Johnston, my brother. He has a new bit.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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