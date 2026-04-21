Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: duncan jones, rogue trooper

Rogue Trooper: Official Teaser Trailer And Images Released

The animated adaptation of Rogue Trooper, directed by Duncan Jones, has released its first official teaser trailer and images.

Article Summary Rogue Trooper unveils its first official teaser trailer after years in development.

Duncan Jones directs the animated film adaptation of the classic 2000 AD sci-fi comic.

Stuart Fenegan praises animation technology, highlighting detailed character performances.

Voice cast includes Hayley Atwell, Jemaine Clement, Matt Berry, and Sean Bean.

In terms of stints in development hell, Rogue Trooper has a shorter stay than most. The film adaptation of the comic began gaining traction in 2018, and director Duncan Jones has been on board since the project first started floating around. There was a lot of buzz about it throughout 2018, and then everything fell very quiet until it was revealed that filming had not only started but finished, and that the film had gone animated. That was the beginning of 2024, and it's now mid-2026, and we're finally getting a first look at this movie. It looks…not bad. In terms of things made with Unreal Engine 5, it looks about what you'd expect.

Producer Stuart Fenegan explained on the official Liberty Films website: "We are so excited to share a first look of the film and show the amazing fidelity with which the team have used our actors on set performances to drive the animated characters. That level of detail and nuance was a priority from day one."

They managed to grab one hell of a voice cast, and it sounds like Jones will be making an appearance at Comic-Con International this summer, which is probably the best place to start building hype for Rogue Trooper. The last time a 2000 AD character made it to the big screen, it was a massive box-office bomb that went on to become a cult classic, so we'll have to see how things pan out for this one.

Rogue Trooper: Summary, Cast List

An animated science fiction feature from Rebellion and Liberty Films, Rogue Trooper tells the story of 19, a 'Genetic Infantryman', who finds himself the sole-survivor of an invasion force. Desperate to track down the traitor who sold him and his comrades out, the super soldier is accompanied by three killed-in-action squad mates, whose personalities have been stored in his gun, helmet and backpack.

The Rogue Trooper movie features an ensemble cast, that also includes Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk), Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters; Good Luck To You, Leo Grande), and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, Saltburn), Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Hugo) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings).

Principal Photography was completed in 2024 utilising the cutting-edge Head Mounted Camera (HMC) technology and expertise of Motion Grinder (Indiana Jones and The Great Circle). Imagery and animation partner Treehouse Digital (The Well) processed and applied the data to the characters within Unreal Engine 5, handing over to Liberty Films' own VFX and animation teams to light and finalise, bringing the incredible world of Rogue Trooper to life.

The film is produced by Stuart Fenegan (Moon, Source Code, Warcraft, Mute) alongside Jason Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever), Chris Kingsley (Dredd, School's Out Forever) and Duncan Jones.

The Rogue Trooper comic was created by legendary artist Dave Gibbons (Watchmen, Kingsman) and writer Gerry Finley-Day (Dan Dare) and released by British publishers 2000 AD, home to Judge Dredd, Halo Jones and Strontium Dog.

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