Posted in: Comics, Image, Solicits | Tagged: gunslinger spawn, king spawn, Matthew Rosenberg, she-spawn, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane's Spawn Solicits For July 2026 Changes Things

Todd McFarlane's Spawn solicits and solicitations for June and July 2026 changes quite a few things

Article Summary Spawn comic titles from Todd McFarlane receive new creative teams and major story shifts for July 2026.

Scorched and King Spawn both see writer and artist changes, plus plot overhauls and resolicitations.

Release delays hit Deadly Tales of Gunslinger Spawn, with multiple issues shifted and resolicited.

Updated July Spawn solicits tease big choices, new alliances, and escalating conflicts across the line.

The solicitations for Todd McFarlane's Spawn titles from Image Comics in July 2026 change a few things. We know the Spawn books have been a bit late, and the creative teams have recently been revamped. And you can catch up on some of the plotlines right here. Well, some more details of the comics have also changed. They solicit the new issues for July, Spawn #377, She-Spawn #3, Gunslinger Spawn #56, King Spawn #57, Scorched #53 and Deadly Tales Of Gunglinger Spawn #16.

The thing is that Deadly Tales Of Gunglinger Spawn #20 was solicited in June's catalogue. But the title is running late, #14 was solicited for December 2025 but published in March 2026, and #15, originally solicited for January, has been delayed until June. Deadly Tales Of Gunglinger Spawn #16 has now been resolicited for July 2026. No change to the creators or solicit copy

Scorched #53 is also listed as a resolicited issue for July, originally listed for March. June solicits also had Scorched #51 resolicited, changing the creative details from (W) Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia "After taking a hard look at recent events and conflicts in which the Scorched team has been involved, Jessica Priest makes a tough choice. This is where it all changes!" to (W) Thomas Healy (A) Alessandro Vitti "At the behest of Spawn, Jessica Priest and the Scorched team have been a reactive force in the fight between Heaven and Hell for a few years. But now, Jessica realizes that in this war of attrition, they are losing. So, pulling from her military experience as well as her time working and training under the nefarious Jason Wynn, She-Spawn decides to turn the tables and become proactive. She is going to take the fight to them. Having unfettered access to one of the largest Intelligence Networks in the world has allowed Jessica and crew to become a nightmare for those seeking to oppress humanity. These actions, however, have put her and the team directly in the crosshairs of world governments, divine agents, hellish creatures, and a myriad of others seeking control. New allies, shaky alliances, and a new vision for the future start right here."

So Scorched #53 for July has also changed from (W) Todd McFarlane (A) Stephen Segovia "Jessica and the Team just broke international law and have come under the scrutiny of several major world powers. One of them, however, has an offer to make. One that might change everything." to the new (W) Thomas Healy (A) Alessandro Vitti" hostage situation in Eastern Europe sets Jessica Priest on a course of action that sets the world's gunsights on her and the Scorched. As she becomes the world's most wanted woman, she is surprised to find out that she has gained new and powerful allies." But there has been no resolicitation or new listing for Scorched #52. Which reflects the new creative team now on the current Lunar listing but nothing else.

It's a similar story for King Spawn, which had #55 originally solicited for March, and #56 for April and #57 for May. Then for June, King Spawn #55, previously (W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar "A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life!" became (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik "Enter a young man named Hudson Hill. He was a normal teenager growing up in Lower Manhattan when a chance encounter with a psychic left him with a vision of the end of the world that featured Spawn. Hudson was given one clue as to how it all relates to him: He is supposed to kill a man he's never heard of. A man named Al Simmons. Following this vision, Hudson's life has fallen apart just as the world around him has. He is now a homeless drug addict, obsessed with finding the man known as Al Simmons and uncovering the truth about the disappearance of Spawn….on a journey that will bring Hudson afoul of the vampires who run the drug trade in New York, the costumed street gangs who terrorize the Bowery, armed security militias run by the Mob who keep the peace, and ultimately bring him face to face with the man known as Spawn."

And now King Spawn #57 for July, previously (W) Todd McFarlane (A) Thomas Nachlik "Al Simmons becomes the target of a secret government task force. Not for the purpose of killing him, but in an attempt to steal his powers and create a new breed of soldier" has now become (W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik "Spawn is starting to realize the impact of his going into hiding has had on the world around him. New players have entered the game, and they are hunting down Al to make a name for themselves." And again, King Spawn #56 has not been resolicited; the change is only the creative team in the Lunar listing. I mean, it could have been worse… remember this?

And then of course there's what they did to Gunslinger Spawn #52… but enough of all that, here are the new July 2026 solicits and solicitations



SPAWN #377

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A MIRKO COLAK

COVER B CHRIS CAMPANA With the truth about the mysterious child now known, Jessica must make a hard choice. Save the child or potentially change the course of the entire world. SUPERHEROES

JUL 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA COVER A MIRKO COLAK COVER B CHRIS CAMPANA With the truth about the mysterious child now known, Jessica must make a hard choice. Save the child or potentially change the course of the entire world. SUPERHEROES JUL 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

KING SPAWN #57 (RES)

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A YILDIRAY ÇINAR

COVER B MIRKO COLAK Spawn is starting to realize the impact of his going into hiding has had on the world around him. New players have entered the game, and they are hunting down Al to make a name for themselves. SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG ART THOMAS NACHLIK COVER A YILDIRAY ÇINAR COVER B MIRKO COLAK Spawn is starting to realize the impact of his going into hiding has had on the world around him. New players have entered the game, and they are hunting down Al to make a name for themselves. SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE SCORCHED #53 (RES)

STORY THOMAS HEALY

ART ALESSANDRO VITTI

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B DON AGUILLO (VIRGIN) A hostage situation in Eastern Europe sets Jessica Priest on a course of action that sets the world's gunsights on her and the Scorched. As she becomes the world's most wanted woman, she is surprised to find out that she has gained new and powerful allies. SUPERHEROES

JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY THOMAS HEALY ART ALESSANDRO VITTI COVER A DON AGUILLO COVER B DON AGUILLO (VIRGIN) A hostage situation in Eastern Europe sets Jessica Priest on a course of action that sets the world's gunsights on her and the Scorched. As she becomes the world's most wanted woman, she is surprised to find out that she has gained new and powerful allies. SUPERHEROES JUL 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #16 (RES)

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B MARCO FAILLA (VIRGIN) The Gunslinger discovers a dead town. While the residents may have all gone missing, The Gunslinger is not alone! SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI ART JORDI ARMENGOL COVER A MARCO FAILLA COVER B MARCO FAILLA (VIRGIN) The Gunslinger discovers a dead town. While the residents may have all gone missing, The Gunslinger is not alone! SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE JUL 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

SHE-SPAWN #3

STORY GAIL SIMONE

ART IG GUARA

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B KEVIN KEANE With the truth about the mysterious child now known, Jessica must make a hard choice. Save the child or potentially change the course of the entire world. SUPERHEROES

JUL 1 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY GAIL SIMONE ART IG GUARA COVER A MARCO FAILLA COVER B KEVIN KEANE With the truth about the mysterious child now known, Jessica must make a hard choice. Save the child or potentially change the course of the entire world. SUPERHEROES JUL 1 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #56

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART/COVER A CARLO BARBERI

COVER B CARLO BARBERI (RAW ART) The most valuable currency in the universe is a human soul. It's the only thing that keeps the stalemate between Heaven and Hell alive. But when the scales tip in favor of one side, an enigmatic force is sent to Earth to collect those souls that have been lost. Unfortunately for Javi, he is all that stands between them and an innocent child. SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE

JUL 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

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