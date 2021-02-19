Kung Fu: "Mortal Kombat" Star Ludi Lin Joins The CW Reboot Series

Mortal Kombat star Ludi Lin will test his might in the upcoming TV reboot of Kung Fu for the CW, according to Deadline Hollywood. The series follows Nicky (Olivia Liang), a college dropout, who goes on a journey of self-discovery to an isolated monastery in China. When she returns home to San Francisco, she finds her home overrun with crime and corruption with her parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Helping Nicky along the way is her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and her fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), her pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), ADA and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and love interest Henry (Eddie Liu). Nicky will use her martial arts and Shaolin values taught by her master Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) to help those within her community and bringing criminals to justice.

Lin's Role in Kung Fu

Pursuing Nicky Is the ruthless assassin Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman), who already made an example by killing Pei-Ling. Lin will play Kerwin, heir to the billionaire Tan family fortune and described as "dashing, handsome, physically fit, and impossibly charismatic." While he acts like the playboy to the world, he's driven by a deep hurt and antipathy towards his father. An erotically charged partnership with Zhilan will provide Kerwin with just the path to revenge (and vindication) he has been waiting for. The series reboot comes courtesy of Christina M. Kim and Robert Berens. The original series was created by Ed Spielman and Herman Miller in 1972 for ABC and starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine.

Lin plays franchise protagonist Liu Kang in Warner Bros' upcoming Mortal Kombat, slated for simultaneous release in theatres and HBO Max on April 16. He will also be in The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu and the Chinese sci-fi series Humans. The actor can be seen in the feature Son of the South and the Netflix limited series The Ghost Bride.