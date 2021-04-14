Kung Fu S01E02 Preview: Nicky Gets Some Help Hunting for Zhilan

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Kung Fu, Nicky's (Olivia Liang) realizing that being back home means she now has wars on two fronts to fight. First, there's the threat of the murderous Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) that's found its way back to San Francisco with her- and that means a race against time to retrieve eight mystical weapons before all Hell breaks loose. And then there are the all-too-real threats stemming from the fallout from Nicky taking on local Triad boss Tony Kang- because there's no way there won't be some ripple effects to deal with from that. So with that in mind, check out the following preview images, episode overview, and promo/preview for tonight's episode, "Silences":

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 2 "Silence": FINDING THE QUIET WITHIN — When adjusting to life back at home doesn't go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in her hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Meanwhile, as Jin (Tzi Ma) looks forward to life getting back to normal, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) isn't as optimistic. Finally, after lending a hand to a young woman in need, Nicky finds the mental clarity she desperately needs. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, and Vanessa Kai also star. Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens.

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.