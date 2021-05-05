Kung Fu Season 1 E05 "Sanctuary" Preview: A Community Seeks Justice

With this week's episode 'Sanctuary," The CW's Kung Fu continues delving into storylines that reflect many of the social issues we're still facing as a nation- whether it's violence towards the AAIP community or as the case on Wednesday night? A police-officer-related shooting in Chinatown- one that sends looks to light a match on an already tense community. As Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) make a connection about the weapons used, the shocking event forces Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) to revisit a traumatic moment from their own past- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 5 "Sanctuary": SEEKING JUSTICE — An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown sends shockwaves through the community. Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) and Jin (Tzi Ma) are forced to revisit a traumatic experience from their past. Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) make a startling discovery about the weapons. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, and Gavin Stenhouse also star. R.T. Thorne directed the episode written by A.C. Allen.

Kung Fu 1×05 Promo "Sanctuary" (HD) The CW martial arts series

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

Kung Fu | Warrior | Season Trailer | The CW

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.